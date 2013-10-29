By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 San Francisco may become
the latest U.S. city to try to curb the consumption of sugary
drinks with a proposed ballot measure to impose a tax on
beverages seen as a culprit in rising rates of childhood obesity
and diabetes.
Supervisor Scott Wiener on Tuesday formally proposed asking
voters in November 2014 to impose a 2-cents-per-ounce tax on
soda and other drinks with added sugar sold in the famously
liberal northern California city.
No other U.S. city has enacted such a tax, though a similar
proposal is in the works in the southwestern Colorado town of
Telluride, according to the Rudd Center for Food Policy and
Obesity.
Two other California cities, Richmond and El Monte, failed
last year in their attempts to become the first in the nation to
impose taxes of a penny per ounce on businesses that sell sugary
drinks.
In New York, Mayor Michael Bloomberg last year spearheaded a
ban on the sale of large, sugary drinks last year, but the move
was later declared illegal by a state judge after a challenge by
soft drink makers and a restaurant group. New York's highest
court has agreed to hear an appeal.
"We know that this will be a long road," Wiener said in
introducing the measure to his colleagues. "This type of
proposal has occurred in other cities and the beverage industry
always comes out full guns blaring, so we're going to need to
pull together to make sure that this wins."
A ballot measure would need two-thirds support from voters
in order to pass.
Wiener said his proposed measure would reduce the
consumption of sugary beverages while specifically setting aside
proceeds of the tax for physical education and health programs.
"Voters really want to know where their tax money is going
to go," he said.
In both Richmond, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, and
El Monte, located east of Los Angeles, revenues from the
proposed taxes would have gone to each city's general fund.
'WASTEFUL DISTRACTIONS'
The tax would amount to an extra 24 cents per average
12-ounce (35 cl) can of soda. Wiener said it would bring in an
estimated $30 million in tax proceeds annually. It would apply
to drinks with added sugar and at least 25 calories per ounce.
A third of the expected tax windfall would go to San
Francisco schools for physical education and healthy lunch
programs, and the remainder would go to city parks and
recreation programs and community health organizations.
Roughly two out of three California voters surveyed in a
Field Poll last fall and released in February said they would
support taxing sugary beverages if proceeds were tied to
improving school nutrition and physical activity programs. The
poll of 1,184 voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 3
percentage points.
Wiener's proposal will go to a city Budget and Finance
subcommittee for a hearing in the spring.
The board would vote between May and July on whether to add
the tax measure to the city's elections ballot, Wiener said.
A spokesman for the American Beverage Society said raising
taxes and restricting drink consumption would not necessarily
lead to a healthier population.
"Californians have rejected beverage taxes like the one San
Francisco Supervisor Scott Wiener proposes because such measures
are unnecessary, wasteful distractions from serious
policymaking," spokesman Chuck Finnie said in a statement.
The society, which represents industry leaders including
PepsiCo Inc and Snapple Group Inc, has spent
millions of dollars fighting proposed soda taxes around the
country.
"Providing people with education, opportunities for physical
activity and diverse beverage choices to fit their lifestyles
are proven strategies for maintaining health," Finnie said.