NEW YORK Oct 8 Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc
, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc and other beverage
makers will begin displaying the calorie count of drinks sold in
vending machines next year, a U.S. soda industry group said on
Monday.
The announcement comes as studies cite links between sugary
drinks and the obesity epidemic in the United States and amid
growing pressure from public officials. Last month, New York
City passed the first U.S. ban of oversized sugar drinks to
fight obesity.
Under a new program announced by the American Beverage
Association, vending machines will tell consumers how many
calories are included in a soft drink, first at city government
buildings in San Antonio and Chicago in 2013, then nationwide.
Calorie counts will appear on the buttons people press to
pick a drink and the machines will also display a message to
remind consumers to "check then choose" and "try a low calorie
beverage."
About one-third of Americans are obese, and about 10 percent
of the nation's healthcare bill is tied to obesity-related
diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and
hypertension, according to the Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development.