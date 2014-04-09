By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 9
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 9 A California bill to
require sugary soft drinks to carry labels warning of obesity,
diabetes and tooth decay passed its first legislative hurdle on
Wednesday, the latest move by lawmakers nationwide aimed at
persuading people to drink less soda pop.
If enacted, the legislation would put California, which
banned sodas and junk food from public schools in 2005, in the
vanguard of a growing national movement to curb the consumption
of high-caloric beverages that medical experts say are largely
to blame for an epidemic of childhood obesity.
"By doing nothing, we are putting Californians at risk," the
bill's author, Democratic state senator Bill Monning, said at a
hearing on Wednesday. "The minimal burden on industry to comply
with this bill is far outweighed by the benefits."
In 2012, then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
spearheaded a citywide ban on sales of oversized sugary soft
drinks, but the move was declared illegal by a state judge after
a legal challenge by makers of soft drinks and a restaurant
group. New York's highest court has agreed to hear an appeal.
The California measure, passed on Wednesday by a vote of 5-2
by the state senate's health committee, marks the second time
that Monning, who represents the central coastal area around
Carmel, has tried to influence consumers' drink choices. Last
year, he backed an unsuccessful measure that would have taxed
the drinks.
Labeling them instead would educate consumers about the
dangers of consuming too much sugar without requiring a
controversial measure like a tax.
Efforts to curtail consumption of sugary drinks through
taxes and other efforts have met fierce resistance from the U.S.
food and beverage industry, which opposes the labeling bill.
Lisa Katic, who testified on behalf of the California Nevada
Soft Drink Association, said the proposal, while well
intentioned, "will do nothing to prevent obesity, diabetes or
tooth decay, and may even make problems worse."
According to Katic, the main source of added sugars in
American diets are sandwiches and hamburgers, and not sodas or
other soft drinks.
The bill next goes to the senate appropriations committee.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein, editing by G Crosse and Dan
Whitcomb)