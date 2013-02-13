By Lisa Baertlein
Feb 13 Anti-obesity advocates who want to curb
Americans' sugar habit on Wednesday asked the government to set
a safe level for added sugars in soda and other beverages.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), which
is leading the regulatory push, has urged the government to take
actions to reduce Americans' sugar consumption since the 1970s.
The consumer group's 54-page regulatory petition filed with
the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday is part of a broad
public health campaign to trim waistlines in the United States,
where more than two-thirds of adults and nearly one-third of
children aged 2 to 19 are overweight or obese.
Sugar-sweetened drinks are a significant source of extra
calories in the U.S. diet and are closely linked with weight
gain, which often accompanies serious and costly illness such as
diabetes and heart disease.
If history holds true, the latest request will not result in
swift action from the FDA. The American Beverage Association
(ABA) and other industry groups have aggressively, and often
successfully, fought efforts to reduce sugary drink consumption
via regulation or taxes. They say the industry is being unfairly
blamed for the nation's obesity crisis.
"Everyone has a role to play in reducing obesity levels - a
fact completely ignored in this petition," ABA said in a
statement.
CSPI Executive Director Michael Jacobson, hopes Wednesday's
action will force soda makers to more aggressively change over
to lower-calorie drinks.
"As currently formulated, Coke, Pepsi, and other sugar-based
drinks are unsafe for regular human consumption," Jacobson said.
"The FDA should require the beverage industry to re-engineer
their sugary products over several years, making them safer for
people to consume, and less conducive to disease."
TOO MUCH SWEET STUFF
Americans, on average, consume 18 to 23 teaspoons of added
sugars each day, according to data from National Health and
Nutrition Examination Survey and the U.S. Department of
Agriculture. That's 300 to 400 calories worth of added sugars
daily, significantly more than experts consider healthy.
The American Heart Association advises consuming no more
than six teaspoons of added sugars per day for women and no more
than nine teaspoons for men.
A typical 20-ounce bottle of soda contains about 16
teaspoons of sugars, often from high-fructose corn syrup.
A Tufts University review of studies published over 17 years
found that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages was the most
consistent dietary factor associated with weight gain.
The ABA, the soda industry group, challenges such links,
saying obesity rates have risen even as U.S. consumption of
full-calorie sodas has declined.
During the 1990s regular soft drinks were the No. 1 source
of added sugars and the greatest single contributor of calories
in the U.S. diet. Those beverages now account for 41 percent of
added sugar calories versus 59 percent for foods, according to a
National Center for Health Statistics March 2012 data brief.
Americans on average drink 44.6 gallons of soft drinks each
year, down from a peak of 54 gallons in 1998, according to
Beverage Digest. Diet drinks, water and teas currently account
for a bigger portion of the soda industry's sales than sugary
drinks, driving a decline in the overall intake of added sugars.
CSPI and its supporters, which include dozens of scientists,
doctors and public health departments, hope to convince the
beverage companies to make an even bigger shift to low-calorie
sugar substitutes.
FDA classifies high-fructose corn syrup and other sugars as
"generally recognized as safe." That classification is based on
scientific consensus that the ingredient is not harmful under
the intended conditions of use.
Scientific consensus is that added sugars are unsafe at
current consumption levels, CSPI said.
CSPI's petition asks FDA, which oversees most food products,
to set a safe level for added sugars in beverages and to require
that the limits be phased in over several years.
FDA said it received the petition and will respond to CSPI.
PLAYING THE LONG GAME
CSPI has made similar FDA requests before.
The nonprofit sued the agency in 2005 for failing to set
sodium limits for food - a move health experts say would help
save thousands of lives each year. FDA has not yet set such
limits, but food makers have lowered sodium in some products
with varying degrees of success.
CSPI scored a victory, though it took years, when FDA
required that artery-clogging artificial trans fat be included
in food labels starting in 2006. That effort, along with state
and city trans fat bans, resulted an a sharp decline in use.
"The lesson from these things is that it takes forever to
move things in Washington," CSPI's Jacobson said.
Public health campaigners have a mixed record when it comes
to other efforts to cut the consumption of sugary drinks.
In 2006, after a long battle, Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo
Inc and Dr. Pepper Snapper Group Inc surrendered
to pressure and agreed to remove high-calorie sodas from U.S.
public schools. Front-of-package calorie labels followed.
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's first-of-its-kind
ban on super sized sugary drinks in restaurants and other
eateries is scheduled to start in March. Industry is challenging
the ban, calling it an unconstitutional overreach that burdens
small businesses and infringes upon personal liberty.
The soft drink industry has a strong record of defeating
high-profile efforts to tax sugary beverages, and two separate
ballot measures recently fizzled in California.
It also has waged its own public relations campaign.
Coca-Cola this year aired commercials on U.S. cable television
highlighting its obesity-fighting efforts.