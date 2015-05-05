By Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 5 The United States must
redirect spending from wasteful solar power tax credits and
prepare the electricity grid for large-scale solar energy use if
the industry is to play a significant role in lowering carbon
emissions, a report led by MIT researchers said on Tuesday.
Current tax incentives aimed at encouraging users to install
solar technologies fail to reward actual energy produced, said
the authors of the report, published by the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology Energy Initiative, which promotes
adoption of renewable energy.
Solar energy received approximately $5.3 billion in federal
support in the 2013 fiscal year, up from about $1.1 billion in
2010, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Most federal tax credits for solar are to expire at the end
of 2016.
"Ideally ... rather than subsidize investment, we would
subsidize production, so you receive the greatest benefit for
each kilowatt-hour of solar energy you generate," said Francis
O'Sullivan, a co-author of the report, called "The Future of
Solar Energy."
Solar industry subsidies have long been politically
controversial, becoming even more so after the 2011 bankruptcy
of Solyndra, a California solar panel manufacturer that received
$535 million in federal loan guarantees from the Obama
administration.
The MIT Energy Initiative report also said federal funding
for solar research and development should prioritize emerging
technologies that could have a transformative impact on costs.
Research on incremental improvements to existing technology is
already well funded by commercial firms, the report's authors
said.
"Smart people in industry have every incentive to work on
that, but they don't really have any incentive to look forward
20 years, and we think that's the DOE's (Department of Energy's)
job," said Richard Schmalensee, a professor at MIT's Sloan
School of Management who chaired the study.
Improved technology at lower prices has pushed growth in
solar capacity, with the amount of U.S. electricity generated by
solar technologies up 82 percent between February 2014 and
February 2015, according to the EIA.
Still, solar energy accounted for just 0.4 percent of U.S.
electricity generation in 2014.
"The real question is, 'Can solar help us deal with
climate?'" Schmalensee said. "That means solar at scale in the
decades ahead."
The report also said regulations and pricing systems should
adjust to anticipate greater solar penetration. That would
include ensuring residential and other solar generators pay
their fair share of costs to the overall system, such as
maintaining electrical wires.
To read the full report, click here: mitei.mit.edu/futureofsolar
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bruce Wallace and Dan
Grebler)