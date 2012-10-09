By Nichola Groom and Roberta Rampton
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON Oct 9 The Treasury
Department's inspector general is investigating a popular
stimulus program that allowed rooftop solar panel projects to
turn tax credits into cash grants, according to a regulatory
filing.
The Treasury's internal watchdog is looking at how the
department managed the program and is searching for "possible
misrepresentations" about the fair market value of solar systems
that received grants, one large installer of solar panels said
in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The inspector general issued subpoenas to SolarCity Corp and
other big players in the market, working with the Justice
Department's civil division, San Mateo, California-based
SolarCity said in its initial public offering (IPO) filing last
week.
SolarCity did not say who else received subpoenas, and the
reason for the probe was not immediately clear.
The probe could fuel further criticism of President Barack
Obama's clean energy initiatives that have come under fire for
spending taxpayer money on unproven companies, including
Solyndra, a solar panel maker that went bankrupt last year after
receiving more than $527 million under a separate government
program.
The Solyndra failure has become a stock part of stump
speeches leading up the Nov. 6 U.S. elections, including those
of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who argues
that the government should not be in the business of picking
winners and losers.
The Treasury Department's inspector general would not
comment on the scope of the probe.
"We do not discuss pending audits and investigations in
detail," Rich Delmar, counsel to the inspector general, said in
an e-mail. "But generally speaking, we are carrying out our
Inspector General Act-mandated duties to monitor the process by
which public funds are distributed, to be sure that they are
granted properly and used properly, consistent with applicable
law, and intended use."
The watchdog has asked for documents dating back to 2007,
including communications with other solar development companies
and firms that appraised solar energy property for the grants,
SolarCity said. A company spokesman was not immediately
available for further comment.
44,000 PROJECTS, $2.7 BLN IN FUNDING
The program, known as Section 1603, allowed renewable energy
project owners to recover 30 percent of their construction costs
in cash. It has been credited with helping boost the solar
industry in the aftermath of the financial crisis, when it was
difficult to find financing.
As of July 20, the program had helped fund more than 44,000
solar projects and the solar industry had received more than
$2.7 billion of the program's $13 billion in funding, according
to the Treasury. The 1603 program also extended to biomass, wind
and other renewable energy projects.
The cash grant program reverted to a tax credit at the end
of last year. Renewable energy project developers have been able
to sell such incentives to investors, who finance the projects.
SolarCity said it did not know of specific allegations of
misrepresentation. If any were found, the company could face
damages, penalties and tax liabilities, it said.
"We anticipate that at least six months will be required to
gather all of the requested documents and provide them to the
Inspector General, and at least another year following that for
the Inspector General to conclude its review of the materials,"
the company said in its filing.
The disclosure was made in SolarCity's U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission IPO filing. It wants to raise up to $201
million.
SolarCity has expanded rapidly thanks to a business model
that allows residential customers to lease solar panels for
their roofs. Rather than paying the large upfront costs required
for a solar installation, customers pay a monthly fee.
The company faces competition in the solar lease business
from start-ups that include: SunRun, Clean Power Finance and
Sungevity, as well as solar stalwarts like SunPower.
"It's our policy to keep all communications with the
Treasury confidential," a SunRun spokeswoman said in an e-mail.
Clean Power Finance did not receive a subpoena, nor is the
IRS auditing any of its funds, a spokeswoman said.
SolarCity said in its filing that the Internal Revenue
Service is also auditing two of SolarCity's investment funds and
is reviewing the fair market value of the solar power systems
receiving grants. The IRS declined to comment.
Companies that have provided funds to finance SolarCity's
projects include Google Inc, U.S. Bancorp,
Rabobank and Credit Suisse. Such investors
use the 30 percent federal tax credit for solar energy systems
to reduce their tax liabilities.
Google, U.S. Bank and Credit Suisse were not immediately
available for comment. A Rabobank spokeswoman declined to
comment.