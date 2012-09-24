* SoloPower uses same panel material as defunct Solyndra
* Start-up can begin tapping $197 million in
government-backed loans
* Panel prices are down 30 percent this year
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 A tiny solar company named
SoloPower will flip the switch on production at a U.S. factory
Thursday, a major step toward allowing it to tap a $197 million
government loan guarantee awarded under the same controversial
program that supported failed panel maker Solyndra.
SoloPower has initiated a strategy to differentiate it from
struggling commodity players in the solar panel industry. Still,
there are several similarities between SoloPower and Solyndra -
which became a lightning rod in the U.S. Presidential campaign
this year after taking in more than $500 million in government
loans and then filing for bankruptcy.
Like Solyndra, SoloPower is a Silicon Valley start-up and
uses the same non-traditional raw material in its solar panels.
And, like its now-defunct peer, SoloPower is one of just four
U.S. panel manufacturers to clinch loan guarantees under the
Department of Energy's $35 billion program to support emerging
clean energy technologies. The DOE payments to SoloPower will
come on top of the $56.5 million SoloPower has collected in
loans, tax credits and incentives from the state of Oregon and
the city of Portland, where its first factory will be located.
And, perhaps most importantly, SoloPower is entering the
market at a time of cutthroat competition from cheaper solar
products made in China.
Though global demand for photovoltaic solar installations is
expected to grow about 8 percent this year, rapid expansion of
panel manufacturing in Asia in recent years - combined with a
pullback in government incentives in key European markets - has
left a glut of solar panels in the market, sending prices down
30 percent this year alone.
Companies that make those panels are now struggling to
survive. Even the world's largest solar panel maker, China's
Suntech Power Holdings Inc, warned on Friday that it may
be delisted by the New York Stock Exchange because its share
price, which reached $90 in 2008, is now less than $1.
Debt-heavy Suntech has also been hurt since it said in July that
its partner in a solar development fund might have defrauded it
with a bogus collateral pledge of hundreds of millions of German
bonds.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
These struggles have heaped political pressure on the
sector. Republicans, intent on taking back the White House in
November's election, are using Solyndra and other U.S.
Department of Energy loan failures to brand the Obama
administration's green incentives a waste of public money and
fountain of cronyism. Solyndra, for instance, was backed by
George Kaiser, a major fundraiser for Obama.
As the failures accumulate, Obama is under pressure to show
better results for the program.
Earlier this month, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives passed a "No More Solyndras" bill that would
phase out the program for energy loans. It is highly unlikely to
be taken up by the U.S. Senate or signed by Obama.
SoloPower says the comparisons to Solyndra are unwarranted.
The San Jose, California company's lightweight, flexible
solar panels have a unique advantage, Chief Executive Tim Harris
said in an interview. They are pointed squarely at commercial
and industrial rooftops that can't support traditional panels,
according to Harris, who said half of the buildings in the world
can't bear the weight of heavy, rigid panels made with silicon.
This includes many of the buildings that house warehouses and
big box retailers, Harris said. In addition, he said SoloPower
panels are commanding a price premium in a market that has
become increasingly commoditized.
"We have way more demand than we have capacity at a very
substantial premium price," Harris said in an interview. He
declined to specify the premium SoloPower is able to charge,
but said his company's product is best suited for markets such
as Japan, Italy and Korea, which have high electricity prices
and favorable incentives for rooftop systems.
The company has been able to raise more than $200 million in
venture funding from investors including Crosslink Capital,
Hudson Clean Energy Partners, Convexa Capital Ventures and
Firsthand Capital Management.
"Before one dollar of the DOE loan is relied upon it will be
demonstrable that this is a company that absolutely can
manufacture a product that there will be verifiable demand for,"
said John Cavalier, a managing partner with Hudson Clean Energy
Partners, which invested in SoloPower. "I don't think anyone
will question the wisdom of making a loan of this nature to this
company."
But some in the industry are skeptical of SoloPower's
ability to succeed without having to lower its prices to compete
with cheaper products from Asia.
"They are flexible and lightweight. Is anyone willing to pay
a price premium for that? I would lean toward saying no," said
Matt Feinstein, a solar industry analyst with Lux Research, a
research and advisory firm that specializes in emerging
technologies. "They have to compete head-to-head with the
Chinese."
LIGHTER, BUT LESS EFFICIENT
SoloPower must have its first production line up and running
and meet other undisclosed milestones before it can begin to
draw down funds from its U.S. Department of Energy loan
guarantee. Harris expects that to happen later this year or
early next year. Funds from the loan guarantee will pay for
construction of the rest of the Portland, Oregon factory, which
is expected to be completed in 2014. DOE spokesman Damien LaVera
would not provide details on the terms of SoloPower's loan
guarantee and said the company's technology was not similar to
Solyndra's, but would not elaborate.
Once completed, the plant will produce 400 megawatts of
solar panels annually and employ about 400 people. There are 60
people working there currently.
SoloPower will be profitable once the first line is up and
running producing panels, Harris said. Many solar companies,
meanwhile, have been losing money as they scramble to cut costs
as quickly as the prices on their products are falling.
Solyndra, for its part, drew down 99 percent of its $535
million loan guarantee without turning a profit.
Some project developers, bankers and others are wary of
newer "thin film" solar technologies like SoloPower's that are
less efficient than traditional panels at transforming the sun's
light into electricity.
Thin film, a broad term for solar panels that don't use
silicon as their raw material, became a darling of investors
five years ago when solar-grade silicon prices soared to $500 a
kilogram. Thin film makers argued that despite their
shortcomings in efficiency, they could deliver far cheaper solar
power than their silicon-reliant rivals. Today, however, an
influx of capacity from Asia has driven spot prices for
polysilicon to about $20 per kg, raising questions about the
need to fund alternatives to silicon-based panels.
"SoloPower is going to have to deal with the industry
perception right now that thin film is a dying technology," said
GTM Research solar analyst MJ Shiao. "A start-up thin film
manufacturer makes a lot of developers uneasy."
But SoloPower's Harris disputed that view, saying his
company already has more orders than it can fill.
"There is a pipeline of projects that are about ready to go that
are just waiting for this lightweight module. If you want to put
solar on, we're the only choice," he said. "It would be
impossible to start a factory today unless you had a unique
product."
CHEAP COMPETITION
Like Solyndra, SoloPower's panels use copper indium gallium
selenide, or CIGS, as their raw material. CIGS panels have long
held the promise of being cheaper than polysilicon-based panels
while delivering efficiencies that are higher than other thin
film technologies such as cadmium telluride, the raw material
used by U.S. solar heavyweight First Solar Inc. The
drastic drop in the price of traditional panels over the last
few years, however, has kept CIGS manufacturers from delivering
on that promise on a commercial scale.
In the last year, CIGS solar companies HelioVolt and Ascent
Solar Technologies Inc have sold stakes to South Korean
conglomerate SK Group and TFG Radiant Group, respectively.
Another, Miasole, has cut staff and said publicly that it is
searching for a partner. Rival Nanosolar earlier this month said
its chief executive left after just eight months.
Though Solyndra is the best known solar failure of the last
year, it was far from the only one. GTM Research estimates that
the United States produced 281 megawatts of PV modules in the
first half of 2012, compared with 561 MW in the first half of
2011. That's a big reason why a string of manufacturers in both
the United States and Europe have closed their doors in the face
of competition from increasingly cheap Chinese panels.
First Solar, for example, postponed indefinitely its plans
for a second U.S. factory in Arizona because of the weak market
conditions. Start-ups are being hit too. Of the four companies
that received loan guarantees for photovoltaic solar
manufacturing, two - Solyndra and Abound Solar - have filed for
bankruptcy. SoloPower and Lexington, Massachusetts-based 1366
Technologies Inc, which received a $150 million loan guarantee,
remain. 1366 also has yet to draw down funds from its loan
guarantee.
Even the Chinese manufacturers, whose products are the
cheapest in the world, are losing money and struggling with
ballooning inventories. One of the biggest Chinese solar
companies, LDK Solar Co Ltd, said earlier this month
that it was looking to raise cash and may sell a strategic
stake.
For its part, SoloPower has hired Macquarie Capital to help
it explore partnership opportunities. Such a deal could include
giving distribution rights to a European or Asian partner in
return for a stake in the company. SoloPower is not up for sale,
however, Harris said.
In fact, the company could even pursue an initial public
offering next year, Cavalier of Hudson Clean Energy Partners
said.
"If the capital markets come back next year, I think we will
be able to articulate the value that we offer to potential IPO
investors," he said.