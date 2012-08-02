* Red flags raised by analysts went unheeded
* Democrats say report "cherry-picked" evidence
* Political influence claims not substantiated
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 The Obama administration
ignored internal warnings to cut its losses on Solyndra and
instead opted for a restructuring that led to a bigger loss for
taxpayers when the solar panel maker went bankrupt, Republican
investigators said on Thursday.
In its final report on its 18-month probe into the failed
$535 million loan, the Republican-led House Energy and Commerce
Committee said the Energy Department rushed into the deal, then
helped keep the company going despite a series of red flags.
"Solyndra should stand as a cautionary tale of what happens
when an administration ties itself to a project so closely that
it becomes the poster child of its signature economic policy,"
the 147-page report concluded.
Investigators -- lawyers and staff members on the
Republican-controlled committee -- reviewed more than 300,000
pages of documents, including many internal emails that have
embarrassed President Barack Obama, who held the company up as
an example of how the government could help spur renewable
energy jobs.
The failure has become a political weapon for Republicans
ahead of the Nov. 6 elections as they seek to highlight their
own energy policies, which are more favorable to the fossil
fuels industry than to alternatives.
A White House spokesman dismissed the report, saying the
documents, briefings, and hearings confirm the Energy
Department's decision was "merit-based" and slammed the
Republicans for wasting time and money on the probe.
In a memo, Democratic staff on the committee said the report
"contains obvious inaccuracies, frequent misstatements,
cherry-picked evidence, and glaring omissions of exculpatory
information."
They accused Republicans of oversimplifying the remarkable
plunge in prices for solar panels because of Chinese competition
that they said caused Solyndra's demise.
The FBI has been investigating the failed company for close
to a year in tandem with the Energy Department's Inspector
General, an independent watchdog.
CONCERNS RAISED EARLY AND OFTEN
In early 2009, Energy Secretary Steven Chu had made it a top
priority to get the loans program, funded through economic
stimulus initiatives, running quickly, and Solyndra was the
first company to get a guarantee.
Solyndra had developed a new kind of solar panel and sought
a loan guarantee to build a second factory.
Emails showed Energy Department financial analyst Kelly
Colyar raised questions about the proposed loan early in 2009,
but officials above her rushed the loan through the initial
approval process by March because of a planned publicity event.
Democratic staff on the committee said the emails showed
healthy internal debate, and said Colyar confirmed in an
interview "that no corners were cut in the review of Solyndra's
application."
Treasury Department officials also raised alarms on the
deal. "Treasury had NOT had time to review and consult with
Energy on the term sheet, which is a statutory requirement,"
said Paula Farrell, a policy director at Treasury.
After a one-day review, Gary Burner, the chief financial
officer of Treasury's Federal Financing Bank concluded: "I do
not like this deal, but it is not the worst I've seen."
Analysts at the White House Office of Management and Budget
also wanted an announcement on the finalized loan guarantee to
be postponed.
"Recent developments in the solar market, in particular,
pricing pressure from China from silicon wafer plants scheduled
to come on line ... raise concerns about how strong Solyndra's
position will be in the face of rising competition," wrote Kevin
Carroll, chief of OMB's energy branch.
The OMB review of the Solyndra deal was completed in nine
days, but the average time for review for subsequent loans was
28 days, the report said.
MORE RED FLAGS
By March 2010, an auditor had warned the company would have
trouble remaining a "going concern" in a Securities and Exchange
Commission filing.
The company hired two Washington lobby firms to pursue
government contracts to get their panels used at military bases.
But the company was running out of money. A report by
independent consultant Navigant in September said Solyndra's
costs were too high to compete.
Layoffs at the company were delayed until just after the
November 2010 election, a decision now being investigated by the
Justice Department, the report said.
The Energy Department and the company's private sector
backers worked to restructure the loan. That deal put the
government behind private investors in the eventual bankruptcy.
Financial analyst Colyar, who by then had moved to work at
the OMB, flagged early in 2011 that the government would recover
more if it allowed Solyndra to go bankrupt instead of
restructuring.
ROLE OF OBAMA CONTRIBUTOR
During the investigation, Republicans accused the
administration of making decisions to favor one of the company's
private backers, George Kaiser, a billionaire from Oklahoma, who
had contributed to Obama's campaign.
But Democrats said the findings did not support that. "The
report is remarkably silent on the influence of campaign
contributions," Democrats on the energy committee said in a
memo, noting that all officials interviewed said contributions
played no role in their decisions.
Argonaut Private Equity, the investment arm for Kaiser's
foundation, eventually owned a 39 percent stake in the company,
investing about $430 million.
Emails from Kaiser and his financial advisers showed that he
was aware of what was happening with the company and the loan
but the probe did not establish that he influenced government
decisions.
When the top Energy Department loan official, Jonathan
Silver, tried to phone Kaiser directly in August 2011, emails
showed Kaiser would not take his call, and complained to his
advisers that Silver had not used the "correct" channels.