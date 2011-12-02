* Took management "mutiny" to sound alarm-Argonaut
* CEO would not back down on price despite competition
* Fought with customers unhappy with panel performance
* CEO lawyer says CEO and others were "doing their best"
By Roberta Rampton and Dan Levine
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 1 In the weeks
leading up to a visit by President Barack Obama to Solyndra on
May 25, 2010, the California solar-panel maker was in crisis.
Prices for solar panels were in free-fall and the company's
chief executive officer was bickering with customers unhappy
with the amount of electricity produced by the cylindrical
panels he invented, according to new e-mails released by
Republicans investigating the now-bankrupt company.
An initial public offering was on the skids, and finally,
there was a "mutiny" by the company's entire executive team,
who flagged the crisis to the company's board of directors.
The emails between senior advisers to George Kaiser, a
major investor in the company, provide the best view yet into
how problems took root early at Solyndra. They also shed light
on how Solyndra's founder, Chris Gronet, came to be viewed by
investors.
Gronet's attorney, Miles Ehrlich, said the company had been
doing its best to respond to an "extraordinarily challenging"
situation.
"Just as you'd expect, there were healthy debates among
executives and board members about the best course of action,"
Ehrlich said.
The statement from Gronet's attorney is his first since
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy.
The company had received a $535 million federal loan
guarantee in 2009 and was held up by the Obama administration
as an example of how it could help create green jobs.
Behind the scenes, Kaiser's Argonaut Private Equity was
trying to right the flailing company. "To put it bluntly our
poster child of private equity is acting up something fierce,"
a senior official from the George Kaiser Family Foundation said
in an internal email dated May 8, 2010, warning Solyndra's
long-term business plan was in jeopardy.
The new emails highlight how the government backed a
company that was in trouble from its early stages, giving more
fuel to critics who believe the government threw good taxpayer
money after bad.
Energy Secretary Steven Chu's top adviser on stimulus
projects brushed aside White House questions about financial
red flags ahead of Obama's May 25 visit.
The investment has become politically embarrassing for the
administration in the 2012 presidential election race. Last
month, Republicans grilled Chu about why he approved the
restructuring plan, which kept the company going after it ran
out of cash in late 2010.
Chu has staunchly defended his department's decisions as
trying to get the best return for taxpayers. The department's
inspector general, an independent watchdog, is probing the
loan, with help from the FBI. The House of Representatives
Energy and Commerce Committee has been investigating the loan
since February, collecting more than 250,000 pages of documents
from government departments, the White House and private
investors.
The White House and Energy Department did not immediately
comment on the emails.
Solyndra got the loan in 2009, the first company to receive
funding under a program that was a top priority for the newly
minted administration. Gronet, its chief executive at the time,
had a long track record in Silicon Valley.
"He was one of the best guys I ever met who could take a
concept and turn it into piece of equipment that could really
do something," said James Sturm, an engineering professor at
Princeton who attended Stanford University with Gronet.
Between November 2009 and February 2010, it became clear
that subsidized Chinese solar panel manufacturers were
undercutting higher-cost Solyndra, the emails from private
investors said.
By April, Gronet had "burned a lot of bridges" with
customers, said Steven Mitchell, managing partner with Argonaut
Private Equity, in an internal email.
"Gronet was unwilling to accept that the market was forcing
a lower price - he reacted unilaterally by forcing his sales
people to maintain high pricing in spite of customers' pleas to
'help them out,'" Mitchell wrote.
But Gronet's attorney Ehrlich said the move by China was
"far more aggressive" than anyone predicted.
At the same time, existing customers were "disgruntled"
because panels they had bought from Solyndra were not producing
as much electricity as promised. "Unfortunately, Gronet again
took a unilateral stance and over the objections of his sales
and marketing folks to argue with customers over their data set
or power readings - Gronet clearly never learned the 'customer
is always right' slogan," wrote Mitchell, who had a seat on the
company's board of directors.
That was the last straw before his executive team demanded
a "derating" in the panels by 3.5 percent, another move that
hurt the company's revenues.
"It took a full mutiny by management to bring this to the
board's attention," Mitchell said.
Ehrlich said Gronet has nothing but gratitude for being
able to work with his team at Solyndra, and for the confidence
of the company's investors.
"Chris obviously has great regret that they couldn't make
it work in the end," Ehrlich said.
Argonaut first told the Energy Department about Solyndra's
revenue problems between April and May 2010, Mitchell said in a
November 2010 email to Kaiser, a billionaire oilman and
fundraiser to Obama during last election.
After the initial public offering was withdrawn from the
market in June, Solyndra hired a new CEO, Brian Harrison, and
Gronet became the chairman of the board. It would have looked
bad to fire Gronet, the founder, who had a good relationship
with the Energy Department and was the face of the company in
Washington, where the company wanted to focus more of its sales
efforts, the Argonaut emails said.
"He has star power in DC and we need our government to step
up if at all possible," one email said. The company was
counting on a second loan guarantee from the Energy Department
for $469 million, but ultimately it was not approved.
By June, Solyndra was working with a Washington lobbying
firm on a strategy to get government contracts with "Buy
America" procurement rules that would give its panels an
advantage, the emails showed. "Getting business from Uncle Sam
is a principal element of Solyndra's channel strategy," an
unidentified official said in an Aug. 10 email provided to
Republican investigators by Argonaut.
Gronet stayed on as chairman through to Aug. 19, 2011, when
the company had run out of cash, and only weeks before it filed
for bankruptcy.