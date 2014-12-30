(Adds details, background)
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU Dec 30 A leader of the Somali
militant group al Shabaab was killed by a U.S. air strike in
Somalia, U.S. and Somali officials said on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as Abdishakur and also known as
Tahliil, was the head of Amniyat, a unit believed responsible
for suicide attacks in Mogadishu, Somalia's National
Intelligence and Security Agency said in a statement.
The U.S. Defense Department said on Monday it launched an
air strike in Somalia that targeted a senior al Shabaab leader.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Abdishakur was killed in the attack along with another al
Shabaab militant, who was not identified. There were no civilian
casualties in the attack, the official said.
The strike was the latest in a recent campaign against al
Shabaab. In September, a U.S. drone strike killed the group's
main leader, Ahmed Abdi Godane.
On Saturday, Zakariya Ismail Ahmed Hersi, an al Shabaab
leader with a $3 million bounty on his head, surrendered,
according to a Somali government source and local media.
The al Qaeda-aligned al Shabaab is seeking to topple the
Western-backed Mogadishu government and impose its own strict
version of Islamic law in the country. A spokesman for the group
could not be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by David Alexander and Mark Hosenball in
Washington; Editing by Edith Honan, Larry King and Gunna
Dickson)