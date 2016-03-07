WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. military carried
out a drone strike over the weekend targeting a training camp
run by Somali Islamist group al Shabaab about 120 miles north of
capital Mogadishu over the weekend, killing more than 150
fighters, the Pentagon said on Monday.
"It was a successful strike," said Pentagon spokesman
Captain Jeff Davis, adding U.S. intelligence indicated the group
was preparing for a "large scale attack" and posed a threat to
U.S. and African Union forces in Somalia.
The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab was pushed out of Mogadishu
by African Union peacekeeping forces in 2011 but has remained a
potent antagonist in Somalia, launching frequent attacks in its
bid to overthrow the Western-backed government.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Editing by Franklin Paul)