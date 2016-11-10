(Adds details, background, paragraphs 3-11)
By Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON Nov 10 A September U.S. air strike
in Somalia killed local militia forces and not al Shabaab
militants as the Pentagon had initially believed, the U.S.
military acknowledged in a draft statement obtained by Reuters
on Thursday.
The Sept. 28 strike in Somalia's Galkayo area killed 10
fighters and wounded three, the statement said. No civilian
casualties were caused by the strike, it said.
Somalia's government had asked the United States to explain
the strike, which it said had been conducted against forces of
the semi-autonomous, northern region of Galmudug.
The errant strike illustrated the perils of Washington's
efforts to battle al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-aligned group, by
working with armed Somali factions that are often feuding.
Shabaab has been responsible for numerous attacks, including
the September 2013 siege of Kenya's Westgate shopping mall that
left at least 67 dead.
The day after the Sept. 28 U.S. strike in Somalia, officials
in Galmudug accused a rival region, Puntland, of duping the
United States into believing members of its security forces were
in fact Islamist rebels.
An al Shabaab spokesman told Reuters at the time it did not
have any fighters in the area of the strike.
The draft statement by the U.S. military's Africa Command
said the air strike was carried out at the request of Puntland
Security Forces "and our own assessment of the situation."
A PSF-led patrol had come under attack by a group of armed
fighters and in response, "the U.S. conducted a self-defense
strike to neutralize the threat, killing 10 armed fighters and
wounding three others," the statement said.
A review of the strike, which began Oct. 4, determined that
"The armed fighters were initially believed to be al-Shabaab
but with further review it was determined they were local
militia forces," it said.
"Operating under legal authorities, U.S. forces lawfully
utilized self-defense to support the PSF in response to hostile
actions conducted by the armed group against a partnered force,"
the review concluded. "No U.S. forces were killed or injured as
a result of this incident."
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)