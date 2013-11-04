By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. trial of a Somali man
accused of piracy off the Horn of Africa began on Monday, with
prosecutors portraying him as a ransom-hungry negotiator and his
lawyers defending him as an intelligence source for the United
States who served as a translator.
Ali Mohamed Ali, a former Washington, D.C., resident, is
charged with helping Somali pirates who seized a Danish cargo
vessel in November 2008 negotiate a $1.7 million ransom to free
the 13 crew members and the ship. He has pleaded not guilty to
all charges.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julieanne Himelstein told the jury
in U.S. District Court in Washington that Ali was not a mere
translator for the pirates but was a negotiator who arranged for
a $75,000 side payment for himself after the 71-day hijacking
was over.
"The defendant didn't have to have a gun. His mouth was his
gun, and that was the most important gun on board because it was
the gun that got them the money," she said in her opening
statement.
But defense attorney Matthew Peed said Ali, who was hoping
to obtain U.S. residency, had been a source in Somalia for the
U.S. Department of Homeland Security and later advised the
Danish shipping company, Clipper Group, about Somali pirates.
The first thing he did after the ship was released was to
contact DHS with details about the ordeal, he said.
"That's not the action of a pirate conspirator, of a hostage
taker," Peed said.
SIDE DEAL
He said Ali had requested the $75,000 side deal to get
agreement from one faction of the pirates that was demanding a
larger share.
Armed pirates seized the 7,000-tonne cargo ship CEC Future
in the Gulf of Aden on Nov. 7, 2008, while it was sailing from
Belgium to Indonesia.
The Future was taken to the Somali port of Eyl, where it
remained until after Clipper agreed to pay the ransom and the
last pirates left the ship on Jan. 16, 2010.
An affidavit states that Ali, who had come to the United
States in 1981 at 19 on a student visa, contacted Clipper via
the ship's satellite phone to give it the pirates' initial
demand for $7 million.
Ali, who returned to Somalia in 2007, helped the pirates in
gathering and identifying the crew's documents and dismissed
many of Clipper's offers as unacceptable to the pirates. The
ship's captain believed Ali "not only represented the pirates
but directed the course of the negotiations," the affidavit
says.
Ali is charged with piracy, conspiracy, attacking a vessel
and hostage-taking, and faces life in prison if convicted. He
has been held in jail for two and a half years.
Niels Mathiesen, who was head of safety and quality control
at Clipper when the hijacking occurred, testified for the
prosecution that Ali was the first person the company had talked
to from the ship after the seizure.
But under defense questioning, he said Clipper had sought
out Ali to try to identify and prosecute pirates involved in the
seizure. "We used all sources available to us," he said.
