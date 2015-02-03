WASHINGTON The United States carried out a drone strike in Somalia against a senior leader from the militant group al Shabaab, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, adding that, if successful, it represented a significant blow.

The Jan. 31 Hellfire missile strike south of the capital Mogadishu targeted Yusef Dheeq, the group's chief of external operations and planning for intelligence and security, Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said.

"I'm not in a position now to confirm the results of the strike but if successful – if he no longer breathes - then this is a significant, another significant blow to al Shabaab," Kirby said.

