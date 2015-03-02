WASHINGTON, March 2 A former Washington-area
taxi driver who was on the FBI's "Most Wanted Terrorists" list
has been detained and is in the custody of the Somali
government, a U.S. government source said on Monday.
The FBI in said in January it added Somali-born U.S. citizen
Liban Haji Mohamed, 29, to its watch list because he allegedly
provided support to the Somalia-based Islamist militant group al
Shabaab.
The U.S. source said Mohamed was arrested several days ago
by Somali authorities and was now in Somali custody, but it was
not clear if or when he would be sent back to the United States.
The Washington Post first reported on Monday that Mohamed had
been detained in Somalia.
Mohamed lived in the northern Virginia suburbs near
Washington and drove a taxi. He left the United States in 2012.
He was said at the time to be an associate of Zachary
Chesser, an American who pleaded guilty in 2010 to threatening
the writers of the television show "South Park."
