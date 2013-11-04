(Fixes spelling of television in 6th paragraph)
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C. Nov 4 A South Carolina police
chief has come under fire after he suggested that a man who took
to Facebook to criticize the department's law enforcement
tactics might be a criminal.
"Thank you for sharing your views and giving us reasonable
suspicion to believe you might be a criminal," interim Police
Chief Ruben Santiago in Columbia, South Carolina posted in
response to a man who had complained that police should
concentrate on violent offenders instead of arresting marijuana
users.
"We will work on finding you," Santiago added.
The chief's comment was quickly deleted, but citizens
responded over the weekend and into Monday with a flood of angry
comments directed at him.
"I'm smoking weed as we speak!" one person posted. "Come
find me...Disregard the murderers and rapists, us pot smokers
are the real threat."
Santiago told The State newspaper he had posted his reply
late at night while watching television. He later sent an
apology to the first man and said he has since learned a lesson
in what not to say on Facebook.
Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said the
chief's comments were misconstrued.
"Chief was trying to say that he puts would-be criminals on
notice," Timmons said in an email on Monday. "The man who was
so-called threatened openly admitted that he was not offended."
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Leslie Gevirtz)