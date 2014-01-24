By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C. Jan 24 A measure allowing
people with concealed-weapons permits in South Carolina to carry
firearms into restaurants and bars that serve alcohol is headed
to the desk of Governor Nikki Haley, a gun enthusiast who is
expected to sign it.
The legislation passed in the state's House of
Representatives on Thursday by a vote of 90-18 makes it a crime
to drink alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon on those
premises.
Restaurants and bars will still be allowed to post signs
prohibiting firearms. In South Carolina, 229,310 people have
permits to carry concealed guns.
"Those folks are law-abiding citizens who are trained," said
Republican state Senator Sean Bennett, who sponsored the measure
in his chamber, where it previously passed.
"Stopping in a restaurant to eat had gotten to be a
problem," Bennett said. "What do they do with their weapon, how
do they secure it in their vehicle, what about their safety in
parking lots and streets?"
Permit holders face losing their concealed-weapon carrying
rights for up to five years if they violate the law by drinking
while they have their gun in a restaurant or bar.
Haley, a Republican seeking re-election this year and who
last month said she got a semi-automatic pistol for Christmas,
plans to sign the measure, a spokesman said.
"Governor Haley has and will always be a supporter of
open-carry laws, and will sign any bill that doesn't restrict
the rights of gun owners," said Haley spokesman Doug Mayer.
Critics of the legislation voiced concern about mixing guns
and alcohol. Bennett said no one from the restaurant industry
came forward during hearings to object to the legislation.
In interviews on Friday, several workers in restaurants
across South Carolina said it would be impossible to tell if a
gun-toting customer was drinking.
They said they planned to post signs barring patrons from
bringing guns inside their businesses.
"Personally, I cannot believe they passed that," said Bill
Barber, general manager of a bar and restaurant in Murrells
Inlet, near Myrtle Beach, that caters to motorcycle riders. "I
know they're not supposed to drink ... but we're surrounded by
idiots in this world and some idiots carry guns."
