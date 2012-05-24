May 24 The new mother of twins fighting a
flesh-eating infection in South Carolina remained in critical
condition on Thursday, but a hospital spokeswoman said she
showed slight improvement.
Lana Kuykendall, 36, has now undergone 11 surgeries to
remove dead tissue since she was admitted to the hospital on May
11 with a painful spot on her leg, Greenville Memorial Hospital
spokeswoman Sandy Dees said.
She remains sedated and intubated although she is able to
breathe on her own, her brother, Brian Swaffer, said.
"We are very thankful to the Lord that she has not had to
have any amputations and that the necrotizing fasciitis has not
spread outside of her legs," Swaffer said in a statement.
Kuykendall's infection has so far been far less traumatic
than one being suffered by a Georgia graduate student. In that
case, 24-year-old Aimee Copeland has lost her left leg and both
hands to the disease and remains in critical condition.
The two women's infections were caused by different
bacteria, doctors have said.
Kuykendall's infection was caused by Group A
streptococcus, Dr. Bill Kelly, epidemiologist for the Greenville
Hospital System, said earlier this week. Copeland's doctors,
meanwhile, have blamed hers on Aeromonos hydrophila bacteria.
A 1996 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention estimated there were 500 to 1,500 cases of
necrotizing fasciitis annually in the United States, with about
20 percent of them fatal. The National Necrotizing Fasciitis
Foundation has said that estimate is probably low.
Kuykendall has worked as a paramedic while her husband,
Darren, is a firefighter. Twins Abigail and Ian were born May 7
at a Georgia hospital.
Kuykendall's family members have created a website,
www.FaithHopeLana.com, to keep family and friends updated on her
progress.
