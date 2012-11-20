By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, S.C.
CHARLESTON, S.C. Nov 20 The head of South
Carolina's tax collection agency has resigned after hackers
gained access to state computers and the personal information of
nearly 4 million state taxpayers, including Social Security
numbers, Governor Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.
Jim Etter, director of the Department of Revenue, will step
down at the end of the year, Haley said. His resignation follows
criticism that state officials took too long to disclose a huge
security breach that began in August but was not publicly
disclosed until October.
Hackers also stole 3.3 million bank account numbers and the
tax files of 700,000 businesses, Haley said. The breach,
believed to be the largest of a tax agency, affected taxpayers
who filed electronically.
Haley said a report from the computer security firm
Mandiant, which state officials hired to identify what
information was stolen, argued the revenue department should
have required dual verification to access the state's
information and encrypted Social Security numbers.
She has said there was little any state official could have
done to avoid the attack.
But Haley criticized what she described as the state's
outdated computer equipment and said the Internal Revenue
Service needed to toughen policies about encryption and Social
Security numbers.
"The IRS, which we were compliant with, does not believe
that you have to encrypt Social Security numbers," Haley said.
"Did we have a chance to do a better job? We did."
Michelle Eldridge, an IRS spokeswoman, said in a statement
that the agency used "many different systems with a variety of
safeguards - including encryption - to protect taxpayer data."
"We work closely with the states to ensure the protection of
federal tax data," she said.
Officials have said the weak spot in the agency's system was
closed down on Oct. 20 and is now believed to be secure.
Taxpayers affected by the breach will be notified by
letter, Haley said.
State Police Chief Mark Keel said an investigation into who
hacked the state agency's computers was being led by the U.S.
Secret Service.
Keel would not comment on how the breach happened.
In October, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom
Berry said a hacker used a foreign Internet Protocol, or IP,
address to gain access to the data.
The Treasury Department recently issued a report that found
that the IRS paid out more than $5.2 billion in tax refunds to
swindlers who filed about 1.5 million fake returns using stolen
identities. The report predicted that scammers would likely
swindle $21 billion more from the IRS over the next five years.