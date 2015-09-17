(New throughout, adds Harris comments)
By David Brunnstrom and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The commander of U.S. forces
in the Pacific said ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi
Jinping to Washington that America should challenge China's
claim to territory in the South China Sea by patrolling close to
artificial islands built by Beijing.
Admiral Harry Harris told a Senate hearing on Thursday that
China's building of three airfields on the islands and their
further militarization was of "great concern militarily" and
posed a threat to all countries in the region.
Pressed by members the Senate Armed Services Committee on
whether U.S. forces should challenge China by sailing within 12
nautical miles of the islands, Harris replied:
"I believe that we should exercise - be allowed to exercise,
freedom of navigation and flight - maritime and flight - in the
South China Sea against those islands that are not islands."
Asked if this meant going within 12 miles, he answered,
referring to the artificial islands: "Depending on the
feature." He added: "Conducting that kind of ...
freedom-of-navigation operation is one of the operations we're
considering."
Committee chairman Senator John McCain criticized the Obama
administration for failing to challenge China by sailing within
12 miles of the artificial islands, saying this "dangerous
mistake" amounted to de facto recognition of Chinese claims.
Assistant Secretary of Defense David Shear told the
committee that such patrols had not been conducted since 2012,
but were among an "array" of future U.S. options.
CHINESE VISIT
Chinese President Xi starts a week-long visit to the United
States on Monday. U.S. concerns about China's pursuit of
territorial claims in the South China Sea will be high on
President Barack Obama's agenda in their talks on Friday.
McCain said the restrictions on U.S. patrols had continued
even after China sent naval vessels within 12 miles of the
Aleutian Islands off Alaska last week.
Shear said the Chinese had not yet placed advanced weaponry
on the artificial islands and added: "We are going to do
everything we can to ensure that they don't." He added: "This is
going to be a long-term effort."
Harris said China was building 10,000-foot (3,000- meter)
runways on the islands.
"And they're also building deep-water port facilities there,
which could put their deep-water ships, their combatant ships,
there, which gives them an extra capability," he said.
There would be a network of missile sites, runways, fighter
planes and surveillance sites. "It creates a mechanism by which
China would have de facto control over the South China Sea in
any scenario short of war," he said.
Harris said the United States was also seeing increasingly
long range submarine deployment by China, including to the Horn
of Africa region and North Arabian Sea in conjunction with
counter-piracy operations, and of ballistic missile submarines
in the Pacific.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and David Alexander; Editing by
Eric Walsh and David Gregorio)