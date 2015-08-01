By Kayla Gahagan
| STURGIS, S.D.
STURGIS, S.D. Aug 1 Outside the Knuckle Saloon,
co-owner Ken McNenny lights a cigarette, leans on a bar and nods
to a steady stream of motorcycles humming up and down the street
days before the official start of the annual rally in Sturgis,
South Dakota.
McNenny has little time for sleep or riding while preparing
the popular hangout for the 75th anniversary Sturgis motorcycle
rally that organizers believe may draw a million people to
western South Dakota from Monday to Aug. 9.
"The adrenaline's flowing," McNenny said in an interview on
Tuesday as the air thickened with the aroma of hamburgers and
gasoline. "It's the excitement and making sure you maximize your
profitability and have fun."
The first rally, organized by Clarence "Pappy" Hoel, who had
bought a motorcycle franchise in Sturgis, was a simple race with
nine participants and a handful of onlookers in 1938. It was not
held a couple years during World War Two.
It has grown into an international gathering, attracting
hundreds of thousands of biker enthusiasts, and hundreds of
vendors hawking T-shirts, key chains, corsets and of course
motorcycles along with body-piercing and tattoo services.
"I came out in 2009 and promised I'd never miss it again,"
said James Bakalich, of Florida, who is staying for two weeks.
During rallies, a sea of black leather, boots and bandanas
swamps the sidewalks of Sturgis, population about 6,900 at other
times, as people gather to meet up with other bikers and gawk at
the hundreds of Harleys, Knuckleheads and custom-built bikes.
The two-story Knuckle, which opened 15 years ago, stretches
half a block with a dozen full-service bars, a deck overlooking
the street, a back street grill, restaurant and brewery.
The saloon would not be there without the rally, said
McNenny, who said the staff quadrupled to about 200 for the
rally, from about 50 at other times of the year.
Dominos opened a downtown Sturgis location in July to go
with a stand at the Buffalo Chip Campground where concerts and
acres of open field lure hundreds of people each year.
"A lot of people rely on the income, but by the end, they're
done with it," said David Shearer, 30, a Dominos regional
operations director who grew up in Sturgis.
Down the street from the Knuckle, a small line formed in the
entryway to Matt's Barber Shop as owner Matt Karrels combed and
snipped the ends of James Schram's gray hair and beard.
"It was all bikers," said Schram, who first came to Sturgis
in 1989. "Around 2000, I noticed baby strollers and tennis shoes
and then there were complaints about nudity and cussing. I
thought, 'Then why do you come here?'"
Schram said he and his wife moved to the area from Minnesota
a week ago and plan to watch the party from afar.
"We sold our bikes and we're going to sit up in the hills
and listen," Schram said.
Organizers aim to broaden interest in the rally, which had
attendance of about 442,000 people last year with 681
city-issued vendor licenses, down from a peak estimated at
633,000 and 943 licenses at the 60th anniversary rally in 2000.
"We're trying to tailor it to the younger generation,"
said Heidi Kruse, executive director of the Sturgis Chamber of
Commerce. "There are misconceptions about who's filling the
town. There are now accountants and lawyers. It's certainly not
the biker gangs from the 70s."
Karrels, whose barber shop has chaps and a shotgun nailed to
the wall, hesitated to call the rally family friendly. "It's a
cross between spring break and a biker rally," he said.
The rally has not been immune to crime, but arrests for
general causes, drug arrests and traffic violations are down
from the late 1990s, according to Sturgis statistics.
There were seven felony drug arrests and 54 misdemeanor drug
arrests in 2014, down from 56 felony drug arrests and 307
misdemeanor drug arrests in 2000.
Local residents plan ahead for the congestion brought by the
influx of bikers, or get out of town.
"It's the most work and most fun in a week," said Brian
Cripe, 24, who added it can take two hours to drive a block.
"You work hard and you play hard."
(Reporting by Kayla Gahagan in Sturgis, South Dakota; Editing
by David Bailey and David Gregorio)