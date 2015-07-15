WASHINGTON, July 15 South Korea is considering upgrading 134 U.S.-made F-16 jet fighters with new mission computers, radars, navigation systems and other equipment in a deal worth an estimated $2.5 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said the U.S. State Department notified Congress on Tuesday that it had made a determination approving the potential foreign military sale to South Korea.

South Korea is looking to upgrade 134 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to include modular mission computers, scanned array radar, friend or foe identification systems, navigation systems and radar warning systems, among other items, the agency said.

Seoul also has asked to purchase a number of precision weapons, including laser-guided bombs and bomb tail kits. It also is seeking training weapons, and U.S. government and contractor technical support. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Christian Plumb)