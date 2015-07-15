WASHINGTON, July 15 South Korea is considering
upgrading 134 U.S.-made F-16 jet fighters with new mission
computers, radars, navigation systems and other equipment in a
deal worth an estimated $2.5 billion, the Defense Security
Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday.
The agency said the U.S. State Department notified Congress
on Tuesday that it had made a determination approving the
potential foreign military sale to South Korea.
South Korea is looking to upgrade 134 Lockheed Martin
F-16 aircraft to include modular mission computers,
scanned array radar, friend or foe identification systems,
navigation systems and radar warning systems, among other items,
the agency said.
Seoul also has asked to purchase a number of precision
weapons, including laser-guided bombs and bomb tail kits. It
also is seeking training weapons, and U.S. government and
contractor technical support.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Christian Plumb)