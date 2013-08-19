By Joyce Lee
SEOUL Aug 19 Boeing's bid in the 8.3
trillion won ($7.4 billion) tender to supply South Korea with
60 fighter aircraft was the only one below the price ceiling set
by the country's arms procurement agency, sources close to the
process said on Monday.
A final decision was not expected until mid-September, the
sources said, but the price submitted by the U.S. company
appears to be a significant step toward winning the contract.
Boeing is pitching the latest variant of its F-15 fighter,
dubbed the F-15 Silent Eagle, against the Eurofighter
consortium's Typhoon and Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth
jet.
South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration
(DAPA), which led the assessment of the fighters, said on Friday
that at least one bid, which it did not identify, came within
its overall budget.
The decision on one of the world's most closely watched
military tenders will be made by a committee chaired by South
Korea's defense minister after DAPA submits its final evaluation
of the three fighters next month.
DAPA will score the bids on a fixed set of criteria,
although Korean law prevents the government from signing a
contract that exceeds the allotted budget.
"We will conduct a comprehensive evaluation on all three
models," DAPA spokesman Baek Youn-hyeong said. "But ... only
parties with under-budget bids will be subject for final
selection."
RIVALS DEFIANT
A Seoul-based Boeing spokesman declined to comment, but on
Sunday a spokesman in the United States said: "We believe our
F-15 proposal can affordably meet the Republic of Korea's
requirements. We await their decision and stand ready to deliver
on our commitments."
DAPA said on Sunday that an unnamed bidder submitted a price
that fell within budget "by arbitrarily changing conditions that
were previously agreed upon" on the last of the 13 rounds of
bidding Aug. 13-16. This bid will be considered as having
"exceeded the budget," it added.
The sources close to the process said this was the bid
submitted by the Eurofighter consortium, in which EADS
is an investor.
EADS maintains that the Eurofighter remains in the race.
"We are open for any constructive discussion with DAPA,"
Christian Scherer, head of sales and international operations at
EADS Cassidian, said in a statement on Monday.
The sources also said that the Lockheed Martin bid was
over-budget, though the company responded on Sunday by saying
that it had not received any official notification regarding the
latest bidding results.
Lockheed said reports that it had been eliminated from the
competition were not accurate, and it continued to work with the
U.S. government on its offer of the F-35 fighter for South
Korea. It said the South Korean competition had multiple phases.
One industry source said that the capabilities of the new
fighters, rather than cost, would be a key factor in Seoul's
decision.
"It's not going to be decided on cost alone," said the
source, who is not authorized to speak publicly, adding that the
cost of the aircraft represents only 15 percent of the
decision-making process.