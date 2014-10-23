By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
defense chiefs agreed on Thursday that for the foreseeable
future the United States will take overall command of their
combined forces in case of a war, reversing an earlier plan to
shift the responsibility to Seoul next year.
The new arrangement, requested by South Korea, delayed
transition to South Korean command leadership until Seoul has
better military capabilities to counter the kinds of nuclear
weapons and missile threats posed by North Korea.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and South Korean Defense
Minister Han Min-Koo signed the accord at the Pentagon on
Thursday, a year after they agreed to review the December 2015
timing of the transfer.
The memorandum of understanding, finalized as U.S. and
Korean officials gathered in Washington for the 46th annual
Security Consultative Meeting, "outlines a conditions-based
process for transferring war-time operational control of our
allied forces," Hagel told a joint news conference.
The 1950-53 Korean war ended in an armistice agreement and
the peninsula remains divided.
"While this agreement will delay the scheduled transfer of
operational control, it will ensure that when the transfer does
occur, Korean forces have the necessary defensive capabilities
to address an intensifying North Korean threat," Hagel said.
The agreement makes transfer of overall war-time command
responsibility contingent on Seoul improving its intelligence,
command and control and other systems to better cope with North
Korea's threats, officials said.
Han, speaking through an interpreter, told the news
conference "the security situation on the Korean peninsula is
more precarious than ever," with the North expanding its nuclear
capabilities and launching new provocations such as infiltration
using small aerial drones.
Hagel called North Korea's "destabilizing policies and
dangerous provocations" a threat in northeast Asia and around
the world. "North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs
require our alliance to maintain robust and credible
deterrence," Hagel said.
North Korea conducted its third nuclear test in February
2013, two months after successfully launching a long-range
rocket that put an object, which Pyongyang said was a satellite,
into space.
The rocket launch was widely seen as a test of its
long-range missile capabilities, despite North Korea's
insistence that it was part of a peaceful space project.
The 31-year-old North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un,
disappeared from public view for a long period in late September
and early October, fueling speculations about his health and
grip on power. He reportedly visited a science academy in
mid-October.
Asked whether Kim was still in control in the North, the
South Korean defense minister Han said, "On the surface it seems
that Kim Jong-un is effectively exercising control."
"However," Han added, North Korea's "diplomatic isolation
and chronic economic crisis will in the long term increase
instability" and "different threats can arise from the
instability."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Grant McCool)