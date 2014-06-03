SEOUL, June 3 The commander of U.S. troops
stationed in South Korea said on Tuesday he had proposed
deploying an advanced missile-defense system to the country, to
counter the growing threat of North Korea's weapons
capabilities.
In March, the North test fired a mid-range Rodong missile
with a range of more than 1,000 km (600 miles), prompting
condemnation from the U.N. Security Council, and being seen as
preparing to conduct a fourth nuclear test.
"I recommended the deployment of the THAAD (Theater High
Altitude Area Defense) missiles to South Korea," Yonhap News
Agency quoted General Curtis Scaparrotti, the commander of U.S.
forces in South Korea, as saying.
The top U.S. military official also acts as the head of the
combined command leading South Korea and U.S. forces defending
the South, which remains technically at war with North Korea
under a truce that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
The United States has carried out a site survey in South
Korea for possible locations for the THAAD battery, but no final
decisions have been made to deploy the system, media have
reported.
Scaparrotti said the United States had yet to start official
discussions with South Korean officials over the deployment.
South Korea's defense ministry said the country would review
cooperation with the United States on the deployment once
Washington formally made the proposal.
"I understand the U.S. defense department was internally
studying (the defense system's deployment). When a formal
request for cooperation comes in from the American side, the
defense ministry will consider it," ministry spokesman Kim
Min-seok told a news briefing.
South Korea has so far opted not to be part of the U.S.
missile defence partnership that covers the defence of Japan
from the North's missile threats.
Instead, it has been developing its own independent
anti-missile system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense System
(KAMD).
North Korea may be closer than previously thought to putting
a nuclear warhead on a missile, some experts say, making a
mockery of years of U.N. sanctions to curb such a programme.
The United States will not be deterred from plans to
strengthen its military position in Asia by emerging threats
elsewhere, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has said.
The U.S. THAAD system is designed to intercept ballistic
missiles at high altitudes.
