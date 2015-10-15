Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye will discuss the threat posed by North Korea during Park's visit to Washington on Friday, the White House said.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Thursday told reporters that Obama and Park will also discuss the economic cooperation between their two countries and climate change.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey)
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Syria and a wide range of international issues, a senior U.S. official said.