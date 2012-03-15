* Pact slashes tariffs on U.S. manufactured, farm goods
* Deal stalled for years by U.S. concern about auto trade
* Implementation could hang on outcome of S.Korean elections
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 15 A long-delayed
U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement that has stirred
controversy in both countries took effect on Thursday, although
the political opposition in Seoul has vowed to renegotiate it if
they win elections this year.
The deal between the world's biggest economy and Asia's
fourth largest will boost trade by billions of dollars and
create tens of thousands of jobs, the two sides say, making it
one the biggest deals of its kind.
"The U.S.-Korea agreement is a landmark deal with an
important ally," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a
statement hailing the accord as the most significant U.S. free
trade pact in 20 years.
"Starting today, Korea's doors are wide open for
Made-In-America exports that will support well-paying jobs here
at home," Kirk said.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the
top Republican in Congress, called on President Barack Obama to
build on the watershed agreement by seeking legislation to
negotiate and send more trade pacts to Congress.
"My hope is this is the beginning of an expansive trade
agenda that both parties can work together on to benefit
American small businesses and workers ... We cannot stand by
while our trading partners continue to open new markets,"
Boehner said.
The deal has provoked outbursts of violence in
South Korea's parliament and street protests, mostly by farmers,
including a small demonstration in the capital on Thursday.
The leader of the main opposition party, Han Myung-sook,
this week backed down from a vow to repeal the deal altogether,
saying she only wanted parts of it renegotiated.
Experts doubt major changes to the deal will be enacted.
Obama and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak spoke by
telephone and praised the pact as symbolic of a strengthening of
their alliance, the presidential Blue House in Seoul said in a
statement.
"The South Korea-U.S. FTA is a high-standard treaty that
will become a good model of global free trade," Lee was quoted
as telling Obama.
AUTOS, INVESTMENT TROUBLES
The pact, which was signed in 2007 and finally approved by
both countries in late 2011, immediately eliminates 80 percent
of South Korea's duties on U.S. manufactured goods and nearly
two-thirds of its duties on U.S. farm products.
In Seoul, shoppers felt the immediate impact, with bottles
of California wine and citrus fruit flying off the supermarket
shelves with their prices 20 percent lower than
before.
South Korea is the United States' seventh-largest trading
partner and has an economy valued at $1 trillion dollars. The
pact's tariff cuts are expected to boost U.S. exports to
South Korea by $10 billion to $11 billion, helping to
support 70,000 jobs.
The agreement mostly negotiated by the administration of
former U.S. President George W. Bush and former South Korean
President Roh Moo-hyun also opens up more of South Korea's large
services market to U.S. companies and has new protections for
exporters, investors and intellectual property rights holders.
Lee's decision shortly after taking office in 2008 to reopen
South Korea's market to U.S. beef triggered massive protests
that caused the new president's popularity to plummet.
Within the United States, opposition from Obama's fellow
Democrats prompted him to renegotiate the pact in late 2010 to
get a better deal for U.S. automakers.
Ford Motor Co. and union groups complained the original pact
failed to tear down longstanding "non-tariff" barriers to South
Korea's auto market.
Once finally submitted to Congress, the pact sailed swiftly
through both the House of Representatives and Senate.
Lee's party rammed the agreement through the South Korean
parliament in November, despite an attempt by an opposition
member to disrupt the vote by detonating a teargas cannister.
In February, nearly 100 South Korean parliamentarians, most
from the opposition, wrote to Obama to urge him not to implement
the agreement without making a number of changes, particularly
in the section governing bilateral investment disputes.
South Korea will elect a new parliament next month, and a
new president in December.
