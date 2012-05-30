WASHINGTON May 30 The United States on
Wednesday set preliminary duties ranging from practically zero
to 71 percent on residential washing machines from South Korea
in the latest trade action brought by U.S. manufacturer
Whirlpool.
The U.S. Commerce Department estimated Daewoo Electronics
Corp had received subsidies equal to 70.58 percent of
the cost of production, compared to its findings of 0.22 percent
for LG Electronics and 1.20 for Samsung Electronics
.
The high duty rate for Daewoo was based on "adverse facts"
supplied by Whirlpool because Daewoo declined to participate in
the probe, the department said.
Importers will have to post bonds or cash deposits based on
the preliminary rates while the Commerce Department continues
its investigation. The United States imported an estimated $568
million of the washers from South Korea in 2011.
"Whirlpool Corporation is pleased with this favorable
preliminary decision, given the proven record that South Korean
appliance producers have benefited from their government's
subsidies that violate trade law," company spokesperson Kristine
Vernier said in a statement.
"We are optimistic that the final determination will further
validate that these subsidies undermine competition and cause
material harm to the U.S. appliance industry," she added.
But in an earlier case brought against South Korean and
Mexico competitors, the century-old U.S. manufacturers initially
won duties on bottom-mount refrigerators from the two countries
only to have them nixed at the end.
The U.S. International Trade Commission, which has the final
word in such cases, voted 5-0 against duties on the
refrigerators, saying Whirlpool had not been materially injured
or threatened with injury by the imports.