NEW YORK, Sept 25 The United States is ready to
expand sanctions against South Sudan political and military
officials to ensure progress in peace talks and a quick halt to
fighting in the country, the U.S. envoy to South Sudan said on
Thursday.
Ambassador Donald Booth said recent measures, including
sanctions last week against two military officers on opposite
sides of the violence, were intended to signal that the United
States will not hesitate to act against those standing in the
way of peace.
At least 10,000 people have died and more than 1 million
have fled their homes since fierce fighting erupted in December
in the capital Juba between forces of President Salva Kiir and
supporters of Riek Machar, his former deputy and long-term
political rival.
"So far the focus has been on military commanders but we're
signaling ... we are intending to continue utilizing the
executive order in order to give those who need to negotiate the
thought that the U.S. is serious, that there are consequences if
this continues," Booth said in an interview.
"We will continue to move forward on this but we want to use
our sanctions in a way that doesn't foreclose negotiations but
to facilitate them," he added.
A meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in
New York later on Thursday will call attention to the
humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, where 3.9 million people
need food assistance and 1.8 million people have been displaced
by the conflict.
Booth said the sanctions had the attention of senior members
of the government and the opposition. Regional African countries
are also ready to impose punitive measures if peace talks drag
on without progress, he said.
Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Somalia have all
worked to end fighting in South Sudan.
"The continuing conflict continues to undermine their
interests more than anybody else's other than the South
Sudanese." Booth said. "They also understand the danger of
ungoverned or lightly governed spaces and so they don't want to
see South Sudan go in that direction."
Peace talks in South Sudan resumed last week in the
Ethiopian capital and mediators warned time was running out.
Over the next few weeks the sides are expected to flesh out
details on ending hostilities and disarming rebels groups.
The sides are working against a 45-day deadline for reaching
an agreement, although Booth suggested there was some deliberate
ambiguity in the timeline and it could be extended if there was
progress in the talks.
"More importantly what is really needed in this 45-day
period is to come up with the nature, scope or the shape, as
well as the functions of what the transitional government will
do," Booth said.
Part of the discussions will also focus on how to better use
South Sudan's oil profits. "We would like to see the revenues be
used to begin to build infrastructure and provide the social
services that has largely been done with donor funding todate,"
Booth said.
(Writing by Lesley Wroughton)