(Adds U.S. comment)
By Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed
NEW YORK, Sept 25 The United States, frustrated
with slow progress in South Sudan's peace process, is ready to
expand sanctions against political and military figures unless
warring parties end the violence quickly, the U.S. envoy to
South Sudan said on Thursday.
Ambassador Donald Booth said recent measures, including
sanctions last week against two military officers on opposite
sides of the violence, were intended to signal that the United
States would not hesitate to act against those obstructing
peace.
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, who is in New York for
the U.N. General Assembly, on Thursday failed to attend a
meeting on the sidelines on his country's humanitarian crisis,
another senior State Department official said.
"All of the parties who are involved in the negotiations
have come to the conclusion that if the warring parties do not
take this more seriously then we have to levy for more serious
sanctions on them," the official said, adding this was a view
expressed not just by the United States.
At least 10,000 people have died and more than 1 million
have fled their homes since fierce fighting erupted in December
in the capital Juba between forces of President Salva Kiir and
supporters of Riek Machar, his former deputy and long-term
political rival.
"So far the focus has been on military commanders but we're
signaling ... we are intending to continue utilizing the
executive order in order to give those who need to negotiate the
thought that the U.S. is serious, that there are consequences if
this continues," Booth said in an interview.
"We will continue to move forward on this but we want to use
our sanctions in a way that doesn't foreclose negotiations but
to facilitate them," he added.
Booth said regional African countries are also ready to
impose punitive measures if peace talks continue to drag on.
Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Somalia have all
worked to end fighting in South Sudan.
"The continuing conflict continues to undermine their
interests more than anybody else's other than the South
Sudanese." Booth said. "They also understand the danger of
ungoverned or lightly governed spaces and so they don't want to
see South Sudan go in that direction."
Peace talks in South Sudan resumed last week in the
Ethiopian capital and mediators warned time was running out.
Over the next few weeks the sides are expected to flesh out
details on ending hostilities and disarming rebels groups.
The sides are working against a 45-day deadline for reaching
an agreement, although Booth suggested there was some deliberate
ambiguity in the timeline and it could be extended if there was
progress in the talks.
"More importantly what is really needed in this 45-day
period is to come up with the nature, scope or the shape, as
well as the functions of what the transitional government will
do," Booth said.
