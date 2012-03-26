* Oil reserves 'not a factor' in US decision, USTR says
* South Sudan became an independent nation in 2011
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 26 President Barack Obama on
M onday added oil exporter South Sudan to a U.S. trade program
for developing countries, allowing the newly independent nation
to ship oil and thousands of other goods to the United States
without paying U.S. import duties.
"The GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) program is an
important tool for helping developing countries to grow their
economies through increased trade," U.S. Trade Representative
Ron Kirk said in a statement.
Kirk urged the young country to use the GSP program "to
continue needed economic reforms."
South Sudan seceded from its northern neighbor, Sudan, last
year. The United States helped lay the groundwork for that move,
which capped a 2005 peace deal that ended a long civil war.
The new country accounts for about 75 percent of the
formerly united country's oil output of roughly 500,000 barrels
per day, the biggest share of which is bought by China.
Oil is the largest import under both the GSP program and a
separate U.S. program known as AGOA (African Growth and
Opportunity Act) that South Sudan also aspires to join.
Obama designated South Sudan as a "least developed"
beneficiary country, which means nearly 4,900 products from
South Sudan will be eligible for duty-free treatment under the
U.S. Generalized System of Preferences program once the
presidential action takes full effect.
Current U.S. tariffs on oil range from 5.25 cents to 52.5
cents per barrel, depending on the type of petroleum.
GSP eligibility is a prerequisite for AGOA membership, so
Obama's decision on Monday is "an important step" toward South
Sudan joining the broader program, Kirk said.
Andrea Mead, a spokeswoman for the Kirk's office, said South
Sudan's oil reserves "were not a factor" in the administration's
consideration of trade benefits for the country.
Several newly independent countries, such as East Timor,
Montenegro and Kosovo, requested and received GSP benefits
shortly after independence, she said.
"We want to help strengthen the economy of this new nation
and help its government bring jobs and greater prosperity to the
South Sudanese people," Mead said.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets
Control in December eased sanctions to allow investment in South
Sudan's oil sector.
Senior congressional Democrats welcomed Obama's decision to
add South Sudan to the GSP, and called for action on a bill to
add the country to the AGOA program and renew a textile
provision of the AGOA legislation set to expire soon.
"African producers tell us that, due largely to uncertainty
about this provision's renewal, importers began to shift their
orders out of Africa during the second half of 2011," said
Democratic Representative Charles Rangel.
"I will continue to push my Republican colleagues to pass
the non-controversial bill renewing the third-country fabric
provision and adding South Sudan as a possible AGOA beneficiary
as soon as possible," he said.
