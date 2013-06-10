PHOENIX, June 10 A Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Phoenix on Monday after a possible threat was received, airport authorities said.

The Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, was diverted at the request of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport spokeswoman Julie Rodriguez.

"The plane has been isolated and is not parked near the terminal areas. Flights at Sky Harbor are arriving and departing as scheduled," she said.