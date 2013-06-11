By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, June 10 A Southwest Airlines flight
bound for Texas from Los Angeles with 143 passengers aboard was
forced to land in Phoenix on Monday after a telephoned bomb
threat and U.S. fighter jets were diverted to monitor the
situation, authorities said.
Southwest Airlines flight 2675 landed safely in Phoenix, the
state capital of Arizona, at about 3:30 p.m. local time (2230
GMT), and all passengers on board were taken off without
incident, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and
Southwest said.
Phoenix police interviewed the passengers and bomb squad
officers and dogs swept the aircraft. Police spokesman Sergeant
Steve Martos later Tweeted that the search found "nothing of
concern."
The Austin-bound flight was diverted at the request of the
Los Angeles Police Department after an unidentified caller made
a bomb threat against a commercial flight from Los Angeles to
Texas, according to Southwest and the FBI.
Laura Eimiller, the FBI's spokeswoman in Los Angeles, said .
an investigation was under way to determine who was responsible
for the threat.
While the plane was in the air, F-16 fighter jets were
diverted from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona to
"monitor the situation from the air," said Michael Kucharek, a
spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defense Command
(NORAD), a joint U.S.-Canadian operation.
"It was serious enough that we diverted aircraft from their
original flight plan," Kucharek told Reuters.
The Southwest Airlines aircraft - a Boeing 737-700 - was
isolated at the airport away from the terminal after landing.
All the passengers were evacuated using airline steps and
would be taken on to Austin "as soon as possible," Southwest
Airlines spokeswoman Katie McDonald said.
Flights at Sky Harbor were arriving and departing as
scheduled.