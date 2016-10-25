CHICAGO Oct 25 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency executed search warrants in parts of
southeastern Missouri earlier this month to look for signs of
improper use of the herbicide dicamba, the agency said on
Tuesday.
The searches stemmed from complaints that dicamba, which has
only been approved for application on fields before planting
season or after harvest, damaged 41,000 acres (16,600 hectares)
of soybeans and other crops. The complaints allege that
improperly applied dicamba drifted into neighboring fields.
Dicamba can injure crops that are not resistant to dicamba,
reducing final yields.
The warrants were executed the week of Oct. 10 at sites in
Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, New Madrid and Stoddard counties as
part of a criminal investigation, the EPA said. The agency did
not specify what sites it searched.
Monsanto this year began selling a new
dicamba-resistant soybean seed, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend, in the
United States. Farmers have said that has led to an increase in
the unapproved use of dicamba as growers planting those seeds
can spray the herbicide without worrying about damage to their
crops.
The EPA is expected to make a decision this autumn about
whether to approve dicamba application on soybean fields that
have already been planted, known as "over-the-top" application.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Peter Cooney)