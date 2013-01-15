CHICAGO Jan 15 The National Oilseed Processors
Association, the largest U.S. trade group for oilseed crushers,
said on Tuesday it will distribute its monthly production data
exclusively through the Thomson Reuters information and news
service beginning in February.
The monthly statistics are closely watched by the U.S. and
world grain trade as they provide a key gauge of soybean supply
and demand inside the world's single largest soybean growing
nation.
The NOPA report - which reveals the amount of soybeans
processed into soymeal and soyoil as well as member data on
soyoil stocks, oil yield, and meal exports - has become more
important to the grain and food industry after the U.S. Census
Bureau discontinued its monthly oilseeds report in 2011 due to
budget cuts.
NOPA members include giant soybean processors like Archer
Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill,
major independents like Incobrasa and big farm cooperatives like
CHS Inc and Ag Processing (AGP).
NOPA members account for 95 percent of U.S. soybean
processing capacity. Soybeans are crushed into two widely used
products - soybean meal, a key high-protein livestock feed, and
soybean oil, used in many food products and for industrial uses
that include biodiesel fuels and paint.
NOPA said it will release its monthly report at noon Eastern
time (1700 GMT) on the 15th of each month, effective Feb. 15.
The report previously was released on the 14th of each month at
or near 8:30 a.m. ET.