CHICAGO Feb 4 Cargill Inc has slowed
the crush at its soybean processor in Indiana and instead bought
soymeal from rival Archer Daniels Midland Co to ship
railcars to feed markets in the southeastern United States, cash
traders with knowledge of the deals said on Thursday.
Crush margins that measure the profitability of buying
soybeans, then selling soymeal and soyoil
have declined for months. Average margins CRUSH-1=R bottomed
out at a 17-month low of 23 cents per bushel last month, before
rebounding this week to 50 cents, seen by traders as a
break-even point, Chicago Board of Trade data shows.
Cargill deemed it more profitable to buy soymeal from ADM to
meet at least a portion of its trade commitments instead of
boosting the crush at its Lafayette, Indiana, facility.
The companies declined to comment on the deals. A Cargill
soymeal broker in the Indiana truck market said she was not
buying any meal.
Cargill and ADM are two of the biggest U.S. agribusiness
companies.
Minnesota-based Cargill bought dozens of soymeal railcars,
each of which can hold roughly 100 tons, for shipment out of
ADM's processor in Frankfort, Indiana, according to four cash
traders who deal with both companies.
The railcars were sold at prices even with CBOT March
soymeal futures which have hovered between $267 and $275
per ton in recent weeks, the traders said. Futures are up from
multiyear lows hit on Jan. 4.
"Cargill has been a steady buyer domestically," a soymeal
trader said of the deals which occurred during the past few
weeks.
Cargill earlier this week also cut its bid to buy soybeans
from farmers at Lafayette, changing the differential to a 5-cent
discount from a 5-cent premium to CBOT March futures.
Competitors in the area were bidding at a 3-cent or more premium
to futures prices of $8.74-1/2 per bushel - a move likely to
encourage farmers to sell elsewhere.
ADM, Bunge Ltd, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Commodities
each have a soy processor in northern Indiana, and typically
compete for business to states including North Carolina and
Georgia, where poultry and hog producers need massive volumes of
soymeal and corn to raise their flocks and herds.
The companies already face lower export volumes of corn and
soymeal due to larger global supplies. ADM this week cautioned
that tough market conditions were likely to persist.
Processors crushed 157.711 million bushels in December, the
smallest total for that month since 2011, according to the
National Oilseed Processors Association.
