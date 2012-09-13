* Armstrong praised for low-key dedication, heroism
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. astronaut Neil
Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon, was praised
in a NASA memorial service at the National Cathedral on Thursday
as a humble hero who led mankind into space.
Mourners who filled the vast Episcopal cathedral to mark
Armstrong's death last month heard him eulogized as a dedicated
team player who shunned the limelight for decades after piloting
the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.
"He embodied all that is good and all that is great about
America. Neil, wherever you are, you again have shown us a way
to the stars," Eugene Cernan, the last man on the moon as the
commander of the 1972 Apollo 17 mission, said in a tribute from
the pulpit.
"As you soar through the heavens where even eagles dare not
go, you can now truly put out your hand and touch the face of
God."
Armstrong, a former Navy flyer and test pilot, died at age
82 following complications from cardiovascular procedures. He is
to be buried at sea on Friday at an undisclosed site.
Charles Bolden, the head of the National Aeronautics and
Space Administration, said although Armstrong had been the first
human to step on the moon, it was his courage and grace under
pressure that had made him exceptional.
"We are standing on the shoulders of giants as we get ready
to take the next steps into space," said Bolden, a former
astronaut.
At the close of the service , Bolden presented Armstrong's
wife, Carol, the flag that had flown at half staff over the NASA
Johnson Space Center in Houston on Aug. 25, the day he died.
FLY ME TO THE MOON
The memorial service included the Navy hymn "Eternal Father
Strong To Save" sung by a white-clad Navy choir, a bagpiper
playing "Mist Covered Mountains" and a prayer read by Michael
Collins, who was part of the Apollo 11 crew with Armstrong and
Buzz Aldrin.
Accompanying herself on the piano, Grammy-winning jazz
artist Diana Krall also sang the Frank Sinatra standard "Fly Me
to the Moon."
"Fly me to the moon, let me swing among those stars, let me
see what spring is like, on Jupiter and Mars," Krall sang.
Cernan said Armstrong had always described himself as only
the "tip of the arrow" for 400,000 dedicated NASA workers
involved in the space program.
As an example of Armstrong's low-key heroism, Cernan told of
his response to a man who asked how he had felt when he was
landing on the moon with only seconds of fuel remaining.
Armstrong had put a finger to his chin and replied, "'Well,
when the gauge says empty we all know there is a gallon or two
left over,'" Cernan said, drawing laughter from the audience.
The National Cathedral contains something of a memorial to
Armstrong. One of its stained-glass windows, the Space Window,
has a piece of moon rock presented by Armstrong, Aldrin and
Collins in 1974.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)