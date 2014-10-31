LOS ANGELES Oct 31 The co-pilot of a suborbital passenger spaceship being developed by Virgin Galactic was killed when the craft crashed during a test flight in California's Mojave Desert on Friday, while the pilot, who ejected, was injured, authorities said.

The pilot was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital, Kern County Sheriff's spokesman Ray Pruitt said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by James Dalgleish)