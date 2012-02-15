* Plan boosts Kennedy Space Center budget by $323 million
* Florida spaceport overseeing space taxi development
* Center to prepare for launch of new heavy-lift rocket
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 14 President
Barack Obama's proposed 2013 budget for NASA boosts spending at
the Kennedy Space Center, which bore the brunt of job layoffs at
the end of the space shuttle program last year, the center
director said on Tuesday.
The president's $17.7 billion budget request for NASA for
the year beginning Oct. 1 includes $2.1 billion for the Florida
spaceport, an increase of $323 million over this year's budget.
"During these austere times when other centers went down,
for us to go up I think says a lot about the importance of what
we're doing and where we're going," Kennedy Space Center
director and former astronaut Bob Cabana told a National Space
Club Florida Committee meeting in Cape Canaveral on Tuesday.
The center's proposed budget increase won't mean more NASA
jobs, however. Cabana told reporters he expects Kennedy Space
Center's workforce to remain at about 7,500 employees through
2013. That number includes about 2,050 civil servants.
More than 8,000 contractors, mostly in Florida, were laid
off when the shuttles were retired last year.
In addition to closing out the shuttle program, which will
cost NASA about $71 million in 2013, the Kennedy Space Center is
overseeing efforts to seed a new commercial human space
transportation industry in the United States.
The shuttle program's end left only Russia with the means to
fly astronauts to and from the International Space Station, a
$100 billion research outpost that orbits about 240 miles (385
km) above the Earth.
Russia charges the United States about $60 million per
person for rides on its Soyuz capsules.
To break the monopoly, NASA has invested $365.5 million
since 2010 in six companies, including Boeing, privately held
Sierra Nevada Corp and Space Exploration Technologies, which are
all developing passenger spacecraft.
Another round of awards, expected to total more than $300
million, is due to be announced this summer.
The goal of the program is to have at least one and
preferably several commercial space taxis able to fly to the
space station before the end of 2017.
The Kennedy Space Center also oversees the agency's launch
services program, which purchases rides for science and
communications satellites.
The Florida spaceport is in the early phases of
reconfiguring the shuttle launch pads, equipment and processing
facilities to accommodate other users, such as Space Florida, a
state-backed agency working to boost space-related business.
Last year, Space Florida took over one of the shuttle's
processing hangars and leased it to Boeing, which wants it for
its space taxi work.
NASA's 2013 spending plan includes $41 million for the
Kennedy Space Center's planned multi-purpose launch facility.
Another $404 million would go toward upgrading ground
support systems in preparation for launches of NASA's new
heavy-lift rocket. The so-called Space Launch System, which is
based on shuttle fuel tanks and booster rockets, is being
designed to carry astronauts and cargo to the moon, Mars,
asteroids and other destinations beyond the space station.
The first crew test flight, which would use an early version
of the rocket, is targeted for 2021. Obama has called for a
mission to an asteroid in 2025 and a human expedition to Mars in
the mid-2030s.