* First U.S. spaceflights recalled as 'laughable'
* Astronaut Carpenter ate radioactive food as test
* Glenn says research was space program's biggest benefit
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 Fifty years
after John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth, NASA
no longer has the ability to fly astronauts in space, a decision
Glenn lays squarely on the shoulders of the Bush administration.
Glenn's groundbreaking flight on Feb. 20, 1962, put the
United States into a heated space race with the Soviet Union,
which had launched cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin into orbit 10 months
earlier.
The retirement of the shuttles last year left the United
States dependent on its former Cold War foe to get astronauts to
and from the jointly owned International Space Station, which
flies about 240 miles (385 km) above the planet.
"I regret that that is the way things have developed," Glenn
told a crowd of current and former NASA employees and guests at
the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Saturday night, part
of a series of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of his
flight.
"We spent over $100 billion dollars putting the space
station up there. It's too bad in the previous administration
the decision was made to end the shuttle, so now we have to go
somewhere else to even get up to our station," said Glenn, who
served as a Democratic senator from Ohio between 1975 to 1999.
The United States grounded its aging shuttles last year due
to high operating costs and to free up funds for a new
generation of spacecraft that can fly farther from Earth. More
money would have been needed years earlier in order for the new
ships to be ready by the time the old ones were retired.
Glenn parlayed his political connections into a long-awaited
return to space in 1998 when, at age 77, he flew aboard the
space shuttle Discovery as a research subject for experiments on
aging sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.
Now 90, Glenn, a retired Marine Corps pilot, said research
is the most important benefit of the U.S. space program and
lauded the decision to extend the International Space Station's
life to at least 2020 from 2015.
"People say, 'Well, what good is research?' I think every
bit of progress made by human beings has been made because
somebody was curious about the unknown," Glenn said.
"If there's one thing we have learned through the history of
our country, it's that money spent on basic research has a way
of paying back in the future beyond anything we ever see at the
outset," he said.
MEDICAL MYSTERIES
Though research was not the reason Glenn and his Mercury
Seven colleagues were launched into orbit, scientists had many
questions about how the human body would manage in the
weightless environment of space.
"The things we were looking at back on those first flights
seem so primitive now, they're almost laughable," Glenn said.
"The doctors were literally concerned that your eyes might
change shape and your vision might change enough that you
couldn't even see the instrument panel. We actually put a little
miniaturized eye chart on the top of instrument panel.
Scott Carpenter, who followed Glenn into orbit three months
later, said he swallowed radioactive food so doctors could see
if his body could metabolize food in weightlessness.
"It was senseless, because you can eat food standing on your
head and you process it very nicely. Why couldn't we do it the
same way in zero gravity? Well, we had to prove it. I was given
some radioactive food in a toothpaste tube and I was told to eat
that on the first orbit. It was radioactive so they could trace
its movement through my body," Carpenter said.
Two more Mercury missions followed Glenn and Carpenter's
three-orbit flights, paving the way for the Gemini program and
finally the real goal of the nascent human space program -
sending a crew to the Moon.
"Although we were behind the Soviet Union, we were able to
overtake them and do exactly what (President John F.) Kennedy
told us to do," Glenn said. "In so doing we would beat the
Russians to the Moon."
OLD FOE, NEW FRIEND
Now it is Russia that flies Americans into space aboard its
Soyuz spacecraft, a service that costs NASA more than $300
million a year. The U.S. space agency also is spending about $3
billion a year to develop a capsule and rocket that can carry
astronauts to the Moon, asteroids, Mars and other destinations
beyond the space station. The first manned test flight is
expected in 2021.
Meanwhile, in hopes of breaking Russia's monopoly on station
crew transportation, NASA has invested $365.5 million since 2010
in six companies working to develop commercial space taxis. The
agency wants $830 million for the year beginning Oct. 1 to keep
work going at two or more firms.
"I hope that some of these efforts to re-create our own
transportation system come through and don't have a lot of
problems because until then we are dependent on the Russians to
get us into space," Glenn told Reuters.
"If anything happens to the Soyuz, if it should have to be
grounded for any particular reason, we have no way of getting
into space. It would end our manned program until we can invent
new ways to get up there," Glenn said.
"There are lots of reasons behind our current predicament,"
added Carpenter. "But what it boils down to is the simple fact
that when John and I went to work for this country, the United
States was recognized around the world as a can-do nation. We
have become viewed around the planet as a can't-do nation and I
deplore that."