COLUMBUS, Ohio Feb 20 John Glenn, marking
the 50th anniversary on Monday of becoming the first American
to orbit the Earth, remembered the flight as the best day of his
life.
Glenn, 90, told an audience in Columbus the flight was the
result of "more than two years of training and working with a
marvelous team."
"That is why the craft was called Friendship 7, because of
the team," he said.
Glenn's groundbreaking flight on Feb. 20, 1962, put the
United States into a heated space race with the Soviet Union,
which had launched cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin into orbit 10 months
earlier.
"It was the best day of my life," said Glenn, who went on to
serve as Democratic senator from Ohio from 1974 to 1999.
"It seems more like two weeks than 50 years," he said of the
flight, noting it had since been "a rare day" when someone had
not asked him a question about space or his flight.
The anniversary has been marked by a series of celebratory
events, and Glenn has taken the opportunity to speak out against
funding cuts to the nation's space program.
Glenn returned to space in 1998, at age 77, on board the
space shuttle Discovery as a research subject for experiments on
aging sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.
