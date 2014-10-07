Oct 7 Early risers across much of the world are
in for a treat on Wednesday morning - a total lunar eclipse,
also known as a "blood moon" due to the coppery, reddish color
the moon takes as it passes into Earth's shadow.
The total eclipse is the second of four over a two-year
period that began April 15 and concludes on Sept. 28, 2015. The
so-called tetrad is unusual because the full eclipses are
visible in all or parts of the United States, according to
retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak.
Weather permitting, Wednesday's eclipse should be visible to
skywatchers in North America, Australia, western South America
and parts of East Asia. The eclipse should reach totality just
before sunrise, at 6:25 a.m. EDT (1025 GMT).
If cloudy skies are a problem, both NASA.gov and Slooh.com
will be hosting live webcasts. NASA's begins at 3 a.m. EDT and
Slooh's at 5 a.m. EDT.
An eclipse occurs when the moon passes through Earth's
shadow, called the umbra.
As for the reddish hue, Tony Phillips, an astronomer with
SpaceWeather.com, says to imagine yourself on the moon:
"Overhead hangs Earth, nightside down, completely hiding the sun
behind it. The eclipse is under way. You might expect Earth to
be utterly dark, but ... the rim of the planet is on fire."
"You're seeing every sunrise and every sunset in the world,
all at once," Phillips wrote in an article on NASA's science
website.
The light beams into Earth's shadow, filling it with a
coppery glow that colors the moon red, he said.
The entire eclipse will be visible from the Pacific Ocean,
regions immediately bordering it and the northwestern section of
North America. Farther east, the later phases of the eclipse
occur after moonset. The eclipse will not be visible from
Europe, Africa and the Middle East, NASA said.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in Portland, Maine; editing by G
Crosse)