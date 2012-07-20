* Contract opens door for military business
* NASA also hires United Launch Alliance
* Science satellites to fly from California
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. July 19 NASA hired Space
Exploration Technologies to launch an ocean monitoring
satellite, a key win for the start-up rocket company that also
wants to break into the U.S. military's launch business, NASA
officials said on Thursday.
The $82 million contract covers launch, payload processing
and other services for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration's ocean-measuring Jason-3 satellite, which is
slated to fly in December 2014.
Launch would take place from SpaceX's new complex at
Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
NASA, which handles procurements for NOAA, also awarded
three launch contracts, worth $412 million for Delta 2 rockets
built by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
One of the satellites earmarked for a Delta 2 flight is the
replacement for a carbon dioxide tracking satellite lost in
February 2009 after a failed launch on an Orbital Sciences Corp
Taurus rocket.
The launches, slated for July 2014, October 2014 and
November 2016, also will take place at Vandenberg.
SpaceX, which is owned and operated by internet entrepreneur
Elon Musk, already holds NASA contracts worth $1.6 billion to
fly cargo to the International Space Station, a $100 billion
laboratory that orbits about 240 miles (386 kilometres) above
Earth.
The company in May successfully flew a demonstration mission
to the station, a key milestone in its efforts to win U.S.
military launch contracts as well.
ULA currently has a monopoly on U.S. military launch
business. But in an attempt to certify more launchers, the Air
Force is expected to award a non-ULA launch services contract
this year for the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR), a
former NASA Earth-monitoring satellite being repurposed by NOAA
into a solar observatory. A request for bids under the Air
Force's Orbital/Suborbital Program (OSP-3) was released May 11.
The criteria for new launchers was jointly developed by the
Air Force, the National Reconnaissance Office and NASA.
The new NASA contract is the first evidence that Falcon 9
meets the new launcher criteria.
SpaceX will have plenty of chances to build Falcon's flight
history. The rocket's launch manifest includes more than 40
flights, including 12 station cargo flights and the Jason-3
ocean survey satellite for NASA.