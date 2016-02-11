(Adds details from letter, byline)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The head of the U.S. Senate
Armed Services Committee on Wednesday increased pressure on the
Pentagon and the Air Force, demanding answers over the continued
use of Russian rocket engines for U.S. satellite launches.
Senator John McCain, in a letter dated Feb. 10 seen by
Reuters, asked Air Force Secretary Deborah James and Pentagon
chief arms buyer Frank Kendall to explain why the U.S.
government is continuing to deal with NPO Energomash, the
Russian firm that builds Russian RD-180 rocket engines.
McCain pressed the officials on the legality of doing
business with NPO Energomash given sanctions in place against
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and others, who now
have control over the company after a recent reorganization.
McCain also questioned the Air Force's continued payment of
a large launch support contract to United Launch Alliance (ULA),
a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
, despite the presence of a certified competitor, Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
McCain said he wants answers to these questions by February
22.
James pledged to respond to the questions during a January
hearing, but McCain said he followed up in writing to underscore
his concerns about what he has described as subsidies to Russian
leader "Vladimir Putin and his gang of corrupt cronies."
Congress banned use of the Russian RD-180 rocket engines for
military use after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in
2014. But U.S. lawmakers weakened the ban late last year,
worried that it could drive ULA out of business and leave just
privately-held SpaceX, to lift satellites into space.
James and other officials have urged Congress to allow use
of the Russian engines that power ULA's Atlas 5 rocket for
several years until alternatives are available in several years.
In his letter, McCain asked the U.S. and Air Force to
explain what options they had to penalize ULA for not bidding in
a recent launch competition despite receiving launch support of
$800 million to $1 billion a year since 2006.
He also asked the department to examine what percentage of
that annual support contract was associated with ULA's other
family of rockets, the Delta 4, which the company plans to
retire since it is more costly than the Atlas 5.
McCain and other senators argue that it would be worth the
extra cost to end U.S. reliance on the Russian engines.
