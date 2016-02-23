WASHINGTON Feb 23 The Pentagon's chief arms
buyer on Tuesday said U.S. sanctions against Russia did not
affect the use of Russian RD-180 engines used to power the
Atlas 5 rockets that carry U.S. military and intelligence
satellites into space.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall said the Defense
Department had reviewed the issue with the Treasury Department
in response to questions raised by Senate Armed Services
Committee Chairman John McCain after Russia revamped the way it
manages its space businesses.
Kendall said the review was still being finalized, but it
did not appear that U.S. sanctions against Russian individuals
affected the use of the rocket engines built by NPO Energomash.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)