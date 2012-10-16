* Daredevil broke record, sound barrier during sky dive
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 15 Austrian daredevil
Felix Baumgartner's supersonic plunge to Earth from the
stratosphere could help determine whether space tourists should
wear spacesuits similar to the one that protected him as he
shattered the sound barrier.
"This wasn't just a mild penetration of the sound barrier,"
Baumgartner's doctor, Jonathan Clark, said on Monday as the
skydiver and his crew celebrated Sunday's record-breaking dive
from about 24 miles (39 kilometers) up.
"It was Mach 1.24. Our ground recovery teams on four
different locations heard the sonic boom," said Clark, a former
high-altitude military parachutist and NASA doctor who worked on
escape systems for space shuttle astronauts.
Baumgartner jumped from an altitude of 128,097 feet (39,044
meters) over Roswell, New Mexico, reaching a peak speed of about
833 mph (1,342.8 kph). The speed of sound at that altitude is
about 690 mph (1,110 kph).
His goal was to break records - highest sky dive, fastest
free fall, biggest balloon to carry a person into the sky - but
the feat was closely followed by doctors, engineers and
scientists working to make spaceflight and high-altitude
aircraft more survivable in accidents.
Clark knows the dangers firsthand. He lost his wife,
astronaut Laurel Clark, when the damaged shuttle Columbia broke
apart more than 200,700 feet (61,173 meters) above ground on
Feb. 1, 2003.
Before that, Clark served on a team that investigated the
1986 shuttle Challenger accident, another space disaster that
claimed the lives of seven crew members.
MADE TO ORDER
Among those interested in data collected during
Baumgartner's free fall are NASA doctors and engineers,
companies developing space taxis and the Federal Aviation
Administration, which oversees the fledgling commercial
spaceflight industry and is deciding if spacesuits should be
mandatory for space tourists.
During his sky dive, Baumgartner wore a specially made suit
similar to the orange pressurized flight suits that space
shuttle astronauts began using after the Challenger disaster.
Until Baumgartner's jump on Sunday, the suits had never been
tested in supersonic flight or certified beyond 100,000 feet
(30,480 meters), the altitude that previous free-fall record
holder Joe Kittinger reached in 1960.
"Felix demonstrated that you can penetrate the sound
barrier," Clark said. "He didn't just go transonic, he went
supersonic. Going Mach 1.24 is incredible. That is so much
further beyond any limit of human endurance. It's just amazing."
"If you had a breakup of a spacecraft during launch and got
lofted to 130,000 feet (39,624 meters) and got out, you could
survive and go through the sound barrier. Maybe it wouldn't be
pretty. You might be unstable, but eventually when you got lower
you would have more control," Clark said.
Future space travelers also could have an emergency drogue
chute packed on their suits that would automatically deploy.
"In our case, we wanted to go fast, so to break the sound
barrier we didn't want to use a drogue chute. But if you had a
drogue chute, you would go slower, and you would be much more
stable and less likely to go into a flat spin," Clark said.
Sealed inside his pressurized suit, Baumgartner did not feel
himself going through the sound barrier, the skydiver told
reporters after landing on Sunday.
"It was like swimming without touching the water. I was
fighting all the way down to regain control," he said.
"I had a lot of pressure in my head, but I didn't feel like
I was passing out. I felt like I could handle it."
Doctors were not sure what blasting through the sound
barrier would do to the human body. In addition to going into an
uncontrollable spin and possibly losing consciousness or worse,
Baumgartner's supersonic body could have triggered dangerous
shock waves that may have collided with the force of an
explosion.
"I'd love to give a special one-finger salute to all those
who said he was going to come apart when he went supersonic,"
quipped Kittinger, who served as an adviser on the project.
For the next six months or so, Clark and his colleagues will
be analyzing data from the dive.
"Just the physiologic monitoring system that Felix wore
generated 50 million data points," Clark said. "We have a
massive amount of data to go through."
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Jim Loney)