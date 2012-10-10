* Capsule hauls supplies, ice cream, to orbital outpost
* SpaceX plans 11 more supply runs to space station
* Second U.S. supplier preparing to test rocket
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 10 Astronauts aboard
the International Space Station plucked a commercial cargo ship
from orbit on Wednesday, a key maneuver in the first U.S. supply
run to the orbital outpost since the retirement of the
cargo-hauling space shuttles last year.
After a 2-1/2 day trip, Space Exploration Technologies'
Dragon cargo ship positioned itself 33 feet (10 meters) away
from the $100 billion research complex, a project of 15
countries, which has been dependent on Russian, European and
Japanese freighters for supplies.
Astronaut Akihiko Hoshide then used the space station's
58-foot (17.7-meter) long robotic arm to grab hold of a grapple
fixture on the side of the capsule at 6:56 a.m. EDT (1056 GMT)
as the spacecraft flew 250 miles (402 km) above the Pacific
Ocean, off the coast of Baja California in northwest Mexico.
"Looks like we tamed the Dragon," commander Sunita Williams
radioed to Mission Control in Houston.
"We're happy she's on board with us. Thanks to everybody at
SpaceX and NASA for bringing her here to us. And the ice cream,"
she said.
The Dragon's cargo includes a freezer to ferry science
samples back and forth between the station and Earth. For the
flight up, it was packed with chocolate-vanilla swirl ice cream,
a rare treat for an orbiting crew.
Williams and Hoshide were scheduled to berth the capsule to
a docking port on the station's Harmony connecting module at
about 9:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT).
It is expected to remain attached to the station for about
18 days while the crew unloads its cargo and fills it with
science experiments and equipment no longer needed on the
outpost.
The flight is the first of 12 planned under a $1.6-billion
contract NASA placed with privately owned Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, to deliver cargo to the station.
The U.S. space agency's second supplier, Orbital Sciences
Corp, plans to debut its Antares rocket later this year.
A demonstration run to the station is planned for February or
March.
NASA also is working with SpaceX, Boeing Co and
privately owned Sierra Nevada Corp to design space taxis that
can fly crew to and from the station, with the goal of breaking
Russia's monopoly on crew ferry flights by 2017.