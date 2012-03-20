* Passenger flights beyond atmosphere expected in year or
two
* Private companies in $3.5 billion space station flight
deals
* Research, educational groups buying suborbital trips
* Virgin Galactic has $60 million in deposits for $200,000
flights
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 20 The Obama
administration is preparing for a space tourism industry that is
expected to be worth $1 billion in 10 years, the head of the
Federal Aviation Administration's commercial space office said
on T ues day.
Rocket planes and spaceships to carry passengers beyond the
atmosphere, similar to the suborbital hops taken by Mercury
astronauts Alan Shepard and Virgil "Gus" Grissom in 1961, are
being built and tested, with commercial flight services
targeted to begin in 2013 or 2014.
"Based on market studies, we expect to see this type of
activity result in a $1 billion industry within the next 10
years," George Nield, associate administrator for the FAA's
Office of Commercial Space Transportation testified before the
House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics.
"This is a new and growing industry. If you look at the last
25 years, almost all the launches were for the same basic
purposes - to launch a satellite, such as a telecommunications
satellite, to orbit - and that level of business for that part
of the industry is continuing today. But there are several new
segments that we see just on the horizon," Nield said.
The boom in launch business is expected to begin this year,
he said in the hearing, which was carried via webcast.
NASA has hired two companies, privately owned Space
Exploration Technologies and Orbital Sciences Corp., to
fly cargo to the International Space Station, a $100 billion
research complex orbiting 240 miles (386 km) above Earth. The
contracts are worth a combined $3.5 billion.
"We know that's going to start soon, probably this year,"
Nield said.
Space Exploration Technologies, which is known as SpaceX and
owned and operated by entrepreneur Elon Musk, is preparing for a
trial run to the station on April 30.
"We need to be careful not to assume that the success or
failure of commercial spaceflight is going to hang in the
balance of a single flight," NASA space station program manager
Mike Suffredini told reporters during a separate news
conference.
"If they have problems along the way, it's the kind of thing
you experience in this difficult process of not only trying to
launch into low-Earth orbit, but do the next-hardest thing which
is to try to rendezvous safely with another spacecraft in
orbit," Suffredini said.
Also on the horizon are commercial flights that reach at
least 62 miles (100 km) above the planet, an altitude that
exposes passengers to a few minutes of weightlessness and a view
of Earth juxtaposed against the black sky of space.
In addition to tourism, suborbital spaceflights are being
marketed and sold to research organizations, educational
institutes and businesses that want to conduct experiments and
fly payloads in space.
One company, Virgin Galactic, an offshoot of London-based
Richard Branson's Virgin Group, already has collected
about $60 million in deposits for rides that cost $200,000 per
person.
"Exactly when those launches will start is hard to predict,
but it looks very very clear it's going to be in the next one or
two years," Nield said.