(Adds statements from inspector general, ULA)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. Defense Department
on Friday asked its inspector general to investigate comments
made by a former United Launch Alliance (ULA) executive who
suggested the Pentagon had improperly tipped a competition for
rocket launches in its favor.
Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said that Defense Secretary
Ash Carter had referred the matter to the Pentagon's independent
watchdog on the recommendation of chief arms buyer Frank Kendall
and Air Force Secretary Deborah James. The inspector general's
office said it had received the referral and was reviewing the
matter.
John McCain, chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services
Committee, on Thursday urged Carter to investigate remarks by
Brett Tobey, who resigned on Wednesday as vice president of
engineering for ULA. The joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co has been the sole provider for U.S.
military launches for nearly a decade.
Tobey said during a lecture at the University of Colorado,
Boulder on Wednesday that the Defense Department had "bent over
backwards to lean the field" to ULA's advantage in a competition
with new market entrant Space Exploration Technologies, or
SpaceX.
ULA repeated its earlier statement describing Tobey's
comments as "inaccurate" and said he was not involved in
procurement activities. The company said it would cooperate with
any investigation launched by the inspector general's office.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)