(Adds statements from inspector general, ULA)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. Defense Department on Friday asked its inspector general to investigate comments made by a former United Launch Alliance (ULA) executive who suggested the Pentagon had improperly tipped a competition for rocket launches in its favor.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said that Defense Secretary Ash Carter had referred the matter to the Pentagon's independent watchdog on the recommendation of chief arms buyer Frank Kendall and Air Force Secretary Deborah James. The inspector general's office said it had received the referral and was reviewing the matter.

John McCain, chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, on Thursday urged Carter to investigate remarks by Brett Tobey, who resigned on Wednesday as vice president of engineering for ULA. The joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co has been the sole provider for U.S. military launches for nearly a decade.

Tobey said during a lecture at the University of Colorado, Boulder on Wednesday that the Defense Department had "bent over backwards to lean the field" to ULA's advantage in a competition with new market entrant Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

ULA repeated its earlier statement describing Tobey's comments as "inaccurate" and said he was not involved in procurement activities. The company said it would cooperate with any investigation launched by the inspector general's office.

The sole provider for U.S. military launches for nearly a decade, ULA is working to restructure its business and products so it can compete with SpaceX. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)