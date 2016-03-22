(Adds no comment from SpaceX, Air Force)

WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Defense Department's inspector general's office on Tuesday said it has opened an investigation into comments made by a former United Launch Alliance executive who suggested the Pentagon had been biased in his company's favor during a competition for rocket launches.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter last week referred the matter to the Pentagon's independent watchdog agency following strong statements by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain.

The investigation will examine the former executive's comments and "whether contracts to ULA were awarded in accordance with DoD and Federal regulations," the office said in a memorandum posted on its website.

No comment was immediately available from ULA. Air Force Space Command and SpaceX declined to comment.

McCain had urged Carter to investigate remarks by Brett Tobey, who resigned on Wednesday as vice president of engineering for ULA. The joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co has been the sole provider for U.S. military launches for nearly a decade.

Tobey said during a lecture at the University of Colorado, Boulder last week that the Defense Department had "bent over backwards to lean the field" to ULA's advantage in a competition with new market entrant Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

ULA has called Tobey's comments "inaccurate" and previously said he was not involved in procurement activities. The company has said it would cooperate with any investigation launched by the inspector general's office.

ULA is restructuring its business and products so it can compete with SpaceX. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)