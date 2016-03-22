(Adds no comment from SpaceX, Air Force)
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Defense
Department's inspector general's office on Tuesday said it has
opened an investigation into comments made by a former United
Launch Alliance executive who suggested the Pentagon had been
biased in his company's favor during a competition for rocket
launches.
Defense Secretary Ash Carter last week referred the matter
to the Pentagon's independent watchdog agency following strong
statements by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John
McCain.
The investigation will examine the former executive's
comments and "whether contracts to ULA were awarded in
accordance with DoD and Federal regulations," the office said in
a memorandum posted on its website.
No comment was immediately available from ULA. Air Force
Space Command and SpaceX declined to comment.
McCain had urged Carter to investigate remarks by Brett
Tobey, who resigned on Wednesday as vice president of
engineering for ULA. The joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co has been the sole provider for U.S.
military launches for nearly a decade.
Tobey said during a lecture at the University of Colorado,
Boulder last week that the Defense Department had "bent over
backwards to lean the field" to ULA's advantage in a competition
with new market entrant Space Exploration Technologies, or
SpaceX.
ULA has called Tobey's comments "inaccurate" and previously
said he was not involved in procurement activities. The company
has said it would cooperate with any investigation launched by
the inspector general's office.
ULA is restructuring its business and products so it can
compete with SpaceX.
